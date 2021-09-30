Barbara Windsor’s widower to tackle London Marathon in her memory

Dame Barbara Windsor’s widower is to run the London Marathon in her memory.

Scott Mitchell, who married the beloved actress in 2000, will be raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK after being made an ambassador of the charity in August.

Mr Mitchell previously took on the event in April 2019 to raise funds for Dementia Revolution – a campaign from Alzheimer’s Research UK and Alzheimer’s Society and the official charity of the event that year.

EastEnders star Dame Barbara died in December aged 83.

Dame Barbara Windsor and Scott Mitchell (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Mitchell, who joined his late wife in raising awareness of the illness she was diagnosed with in 2014, will be running alongside his brother-in-law and nephew, Laurence and Harry Alexander.

He said: “I have been astounded by people’s generosity ever since we lost Barbara. I want to repay that kindness by running this incredible course one last time.

“I know it won’t be easy, but Barbara will be in my thoughts throughout, as she always is, and she’ll push me over that finish line.

“This run is for everyone who has been through a similar journey with their loved-ones.

“Research is our best hope of overcoming dementia and knowing I can play a small part in bringing that day forward by supporting the work of Alzheimer’s Research UK means everything to me.”

Scott Mitchell married the actress in 2000 (Alex Wallace Photography/PA)

Hilary Evans, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “It is so wonderful that our amazing Ambassador Scott Mitchell has joined our team of runners and is taking on the Virgin Money London Marathon yet again for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“By taking part in this iconic event, he’s not only raising vital funds for research in memory of the most remarkable woman, but also helping to shine a much-needed spotlight on dementia and the importance of research to tackle it.

“We wish Scott and all our runners the very best of luck on race-day.

“The charity and our fantastic volunteers will be out in force to cheer everyone on and ensure it’s a day to remember.”

Following Dame Barbara’s death, a fundraising page set up by Mr Mitchell in her memory has raised more than £165,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The couple had visited Downing Street and spoke with Boris Johnson while campaigning for better care.

Dementia affects 850,000 people across the UK, according to Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Fans can contribute at www.justgiving.com/damebarbara