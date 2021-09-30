E4 apologises for airing wrong Married At First Sight episode

E4 has apologised after airing a repeat episode of Married At First Sight UK instead of the series finale.

Viewers hoping to watch the last of the newly-wed contestants renew their vows on the reality show were met with a rerun of the Wednesday episode.

The channel later cut to a message which said: “Sorry – the current show is not available on Watch Live. We’ll be back shortly.”

We’re aware it’s yesterday’s episode of #MAFSUK playing out this evening and apologise. It’s all down to our ongoing tech issues which we’re working hard on. We’ll update here as soon as we know more and when you’ll be able to see the final episode of MAFS UK. — E4 (@E4Tweets) September 30, 2021

It said the issue had been caused by ongoing “tech issues” stretching back to last week, when both Channel 4 and More4 went off air on Saturday.

A statement on Twitter said: “We’re aware it’s yesterday’s episode of #MAFSUK playing out this evening and apologise. It’s all down to our ongoing tech issues which we’re working hard on.

“We’ll update here as soon as we know more and when you’ll be able to see the final episode of MAFS UK.”

Married At First Sight UK follows the format of the successful Australian series, with couples making a “lifelong commitment” to each other at a ceremony that mimicks a wedding, rather than it being a legal marriage.

The ongoing UK series sees eight couples bonding across 21 episodes after tying the knot.

Channel 4 and More 4 are currently off air due to a technical problem. We are working to restore them as quickly as possible — Channel 4 (@Channel4) September 25, 2021

Channel 5 was also faced with technical issues and went off air on Saturday.

Some viewers said they were only shown a message on the channel which said: “We apologise for the interruption. We’ll be back with you as soon as we can.”

Red Bee Media, which handles playout services for Channel 4 and 5, said disruption was due to an “activation of the fire suppression systems” on Saturday evening.