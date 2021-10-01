Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Queen congratulates Songs Of Praise on 60th anniversary

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 12:04 am
The Queen (Yui Mok/PA)
The Queen has congratulated the makers of BBC programme Songs Of Praise as the show celebrates its 60th anniversary.

The message will be read out in Sunday’s episode of the religious programme, which is being recorded at Westminster Abbey.

Nearly 3,000 episodes of the programme have aired since its first transmission in 1961.

The Queen said: “For 60 years Songs Of Praise has drawn together congregations and BBC viewers throughout the United Kingdom in collective worship.

“During that time, the programme has shown Christianity as a living faith not only through hymns and worship songs, but also by featuring the many people who have put their faith at the centre of their lives.

“I congratulate Songs Of Praise and all those involved in the programme on its 60th anniversary.”

Classic Brit Awards 2018
Aled Jones (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Aled Jones will be joined by past and present hosts including Katherine Jenkins, Sally Magnusson and David Grant.

Sunday’s programme will also feature “star guests and favourite hymns, as well as some special musical collaborations”, according to a statement.

Jones said: “I’ve been a Songs Of Praise presenter for over 20 years and it’s one of the biggest joys of my life.

“It’s an honour to be able to share uplifting stories of faith with our dear audience and to gladden hearts with music that means the world to me.

“Here’s to a future filled with wonderful Songs Of Praise!”

The 60th anniversary show airs on Sunday at 2.45pm on BBC One.

