Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, October 2nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Adam Peaty: I am doing Strictly for the normal guys who want to learn to dance

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 2:49 am
Adam Peaty and Katya Jones (Guy Levy/BBC)
Adam Peaty and Katya Jones (Guy Levy/BBC)

Olympian Adam Peaty has said he is competing in Strictly Come Dancing for “all the normal guys” who want to improve their dancing.

This weekend the first contestant will be eliminated from the BBC celebrity dancing competition following a public vote.

Scores from last week’s show will be combined with the judges’ totals from this week ahead of the first elimination.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington (Guy Levy/BBC)

Television presenter AJ Odudu currently sits top of the leaderboard with 34, while Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies is bottom with 17.

Olympic gold medallist Peaty and his professional partner Katya Jones will perform a quickstep to Jet’s Are You Going To Be My Girl on Saturday night.

Peaty said he is taking part in the competition for “all the normal guys out there”.

He said “everyone” wants to be able to dance, adding: “Some of my mates don’t dance because they haven’t got the confidence or the charisma.

“Everyone wants to dance but everyone has to learn.”

Peaty added: “I want to show people that even if you’re a muscly guy or a big guy, you don’t have to be agile. That will come, I think.”

Adam Peaty File Photo
Adam Peaty (Mike Egerton/PA)

Peaty said he “never, ever thought” he would be able to achieve what he did last week on the dancefloor, when he was given a score of 30 by the judges.

He added his feet are in “a lot of pain” due to training.

“I literally couldn’t fit my feet in my shoes because they were swollen,” he said.

This week McFly singer Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden will be absent from the competition after testing positive for Covid-19.

Rugby star Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse will also be tackling a quickstep, to The Jive Aces’ Bring Me Sunshine, while comedian Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell will tango to La Cumparsita by Machiko Ozawa and Great British Bake Off star John Whaite will do a cha cha to Starstruck by Years & Years with his partner Johannes Radebe.

Strictly Come Dancing will air at 6.45pm on Saturday on BBC One.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal