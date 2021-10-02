Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Wright pulls out of London Marathon after sustaining injury

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 6:55 pm
Mark Wright (Matt Crossick/PA)
Mark Wright (Matt Crossick/PA)

Television personality Mark Wright has said he is “absolutely gutted” to have to pull out of the London Marathon after tearing a muscle.

The Only Way Is Essex star posted videos on social media of a physio assessing his calf muscle ahead of the race on Sunday.

In the clip, the physio tells Wright he would advise he does not run on the injury, adding he could make it “much, much worse”.

ITV Palooza 2019 – London
Mark Wright (Ian West/PA)

Wright said he is “absolutely gutted by the news that I’m not going to be able to compete”.

He added: “I went to the Running Show to pick up my race number the other day which made me even more excited for it, but after a scan the physio confirmed I have a grade two tear and there’s a big risk that if I ran on Sunday I could make it worse.

“It’s hard to take, but of course I’m going to be down there on the day, cheering along all the runners.

“One thing I know is that this experience has made me want to run the marathon even more, I’m already looking towards next year to see if there’s a chance I can get involved.”

Murder On The Orient Express World Premiere – London
Mark Wright (Ian West/PA)

In addition to his career on television, Wright has also played professional football was released by League Two club Crawley earlier this year.

West End star Carrie Hope Fletcher and former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss are among the other famous faces who will be competing in Sunday’s race, according to organisers.

