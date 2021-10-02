Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Ugo Monye says he has ‘got that adrenaline shot back’ thanks to Strictly

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 12:03 am
Oti Mabuse and Ugo Monye (Guy Levy/BBC)
Ugo Monye said Strictly Come Dancing has given him back the rush of adrenaline he used to get during his rugby career.

The former player took to the stage with his partner Oti Mabuse for the first time last week and performed a samba, which was scored 18 by the judges.

Looking back on his first performance in the BBC celebrity dancing show, Monye said the experience was comparable to his days as a professional sportsman.

Ugo Monye File Photo
When asked about how performing on Strictly compares to playing in a rugby game, he said: “I said it to Oti last week, I have missed that sense of adrenaline where you have got to go. It’s live, it’s all on the line.

“I got that adrenaline shot back and that was nice.”

Monye, 38, said he tried to relax before his routine by watching a football game.

“Then the moment we stepped out, it was awesome because you could hear all the different pairs shouting for you,” he added.

Monye said he has lost 15lbs since he started training for the show.

“I think people don’t appreciate that dancing is a tough athletic sport and part of it is because of how graceful, how effortless people like Oti make it look,” he said.

“But when you see people just sashaying across the floor, you are like, ‘That’s not hard’.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021
“But you are seeing the finished product.

“This week I think we have danced over 50km, which is just extraordinary.”

He added: “I hope people really get a sense of just how tough it is.

“They are not just athletic and flexible and graceful, but at the core of them they are incredibly fit human beings.”

Last week Monye dedicated his first dance on the show to his late father.

He attended his funeral on the day of the live show.

