Sunday, October 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Strictly Come Dancing ratings continue to rise

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 11:53 am
Nikita Kuzmin and Tilly Ramsay (Guy Levy/BBC)
Nikita Kuzmin and Tilly Ramsay (Guy Levy/BBC)

Saturday’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing was the most watched of the series so far, according to overnight ratings.

The programme was watched by an average audience of 8.2 million people with a 48.5% share of the television audience, the BBC said.

The viewing figure for the BBC One celebrity dancing competition peaked at 8.8 million.

Last week’s programme was watched by an average audience of 7.9 million while the launch show was watched by 7.0 million viewers.

Saturday’s episode saw influencer Tilly Ramsay move her celebrity chef father Gordon Ramsay to tears after being given the joint best score for her Charleston.

Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies, who was bottom last week, was also awarded 34 for her foxtrot with Aljaz Skorjanec.

Celebrities including comedians Robert Webb and Judi Love, BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker, actor Greg Wise and actress Rose Ayling-Ellis are also among the stars taking part in the current series.

McFly singer Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden were absent from Saturday’s show after they tested positive for coronavirus.

