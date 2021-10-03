Paul Hollywood to go on tour with live cookery show

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood will embark on a nationwide live tour next year.

Paul Hollywood Live will see the expert baker appear before the audience in a fully equipped kitchen as he shares “tricks of the trade and maybe even reveal some sugar-coated secrets along the way”, according to a statement.

He will perform 18 dates on the tour, which starts at New Theatre Oxford on October 20 2022.

Paul Hollywood (Danny Lawson/PA)

Hollywood said: “This is a really exciting announcement for me.

“It is some years since I’ve been on tour so I can’t wait to get back on the road and get baking live on stage once again.

“We’ll have some fun and you’ll learn some tips along the way so it’s the perfect recipe for a great night out.”

He will also perform in Newcastle, Harrogate, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Newport, Sheffield, London, Brighton, Bath, Liverpool, Ipswich, Southend, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stockton-on-Tees, Nottingham and Manchester.

Paul Hollywood (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Ben Hatton, director of theatre at tour promoters Cuffe & Taylor, said: “Taking Paul Hollywood on tour is something we have wanted to do for some time.

“Paul is a British baking legend and I have no doubt audiences will flock to see him working his magic on stage while imparting some of his famed humour.”

Tickets for Paul Hollywood Live go on sale at 10am on Friday.