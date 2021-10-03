Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Paul Hollywood to go on tour with live cookery show

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 12:04 am
Paul Hollywood (Ian West/PA)
Paul Hollywood (Ian West/PA)

Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood will embark on a nationwide live tour next year.

Paul Hollywood Live will see the expert baker appear before the audience in a fully equipped kitchen as he shares “tricks of the trade and maybe even reveal some sugar-coated secrets along the way”, according to a statement.

He will perform 18 dates on the tour, which starts at New Theatre Oxford on October 20 2022.

Chatsworth Country Fair
Paul Hollywood (Danny Lawson/PA)

Hollywood said: “This is a really exciting announcement for me.

“It is some years since I’ve been on tour so I can’t wait to get back on the road and get baking live on stage once again.

“We’ll have some fun and you’ll learn some tips along the way so it’s the perfect recipe for a great night out.”

He will also perform in Newcastle, Harrogate, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Newport, Sheffield, London, Brighton, Bath, Liverpool, Ipswich, Southend, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stockton-on-Tees, Nottingham and Manchester.

Graham Norton Show
Paul Hollywood (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Ben Hatton, director of theatre at tour promoters Cuffe & Taylor, said: “Taking Paul Hollywood on tour is something we have wanted to do for some time.

“Paul is a British baking legend and I have no doubt audiences will flock to see him working his magic on stage while imparting some of his famed humour.”

Tickets for Paul Hollywood Live go on sale at 10am on Friday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal