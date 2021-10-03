Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

Christopher Eccleston ‘nearly lost everything’ during mental health battle

By Press Association
October 4, 2021, 12:05 am
Christopher Eccleston (The Big Issue/PA
Christopher Eccleston (The Big Issue/PA

Christopher Eccleston has said he “nearly lost everything” after being admitted to hospital with severe clinical depression.

The former Doctor Who actor, 57, recalled reaching his lowest point during an interview with Plymouth-based Big Issue magazine vendor Clive.

Eccleston, who is an ambassador for the publication, said: “I think the received idea about people who sell The Big Issue is that they’ve never had a ‘successful life’.

“But I discovered that when I had a severe clinical depression and I was hospitalised… I nearly lost everything.

Big Issue vendor Clive (The Big Issue/PA

“There was one night I thought I was going to die.

“I was running down Euston Road with a suitcase.

“Now, if anybody has seen me they’d have gone, ‘Oh, there’s Doctor Who’.

“My point is, I don’t think people understand how quickly it can happen.

“Particularly in times of economic recession.”

Eccleston said he “broke down” and experienced a mental health episode while filming for the first series of The A Word on BBC, which aired in 2016.

He said: “I was playing a character called Maurice, who was comic and bluff.

“I was spending 10 hours a day being him, then I would go back to my hotel room and I wouldn’t sleep.”

He continued: “I found out afterwards that I’d been in fight or flight for a couple of years and could no longer fight or fly, my brain chemistry was telling me I was about to die.

“I wasn’t necessarily going to take my own life.

“I don’t know whether it would be called psychosis, I was just convinced that I was about to die all night.

“But when 7am came, I would go to work and there would be Maurice’s costume.

“And I swear to you, Clive, I put it on and I was fine.”

During their conversation, the pair agreed to work together in the future.

Clive has written a short play that will be performed at Plymouth’s Theatre Royal alongside the hit show NHS The Musical.

The full interview is in The Big Issue, out now.

– If you are struggling to cope, call Samaritans for free on 116 123 (UK and ROI) or contact other sources of support, such as those listed on the NHS’s help for suicidal thoughts webpage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal