Aidan Turner to star in new psychological thriller from makers of Vigil

Poldark actor Aidan Turner is to star in a new five-part psychological thriller for ITV from the makers of Line Of Duty and Vigil.

The Suspect, produced by World Productions, will be adapted from the best-selling novel by Michael Robotham and will also star Small Axe actor Shaun Parkes and Fleabag’s Sian Clifford.

Turner will play Dr Joe O’Loughlin, who appears to have the perfect life – a devoted wife, a loving daughter, a successful practice as a clinical psychologist, a media profile and a publishing deal.

Shaun Parkes will also star in the psychological thriller (Ian West/PA)

He has even been hailed a hero after rescuing a young patient who was ready to jump from the 10th floor of the hospital where he works.

When a young woman’s body is found in a shallow grave in a west London cemetery and police question if she has been murdered or taken her own life, they seek out the doctor’s help and he is only too willing to assist with profiling.

However the series will uncover if he has more to hide and if his work as a clinical psychologist has allowed him to develop a criminal mindset.

The Suspect will also feature Sian Clifford (Ian West/PA)

Turner said: “I am thrilled to be taking on the complex and demanding role of Joseph O’Loughlin, a man with so much to give but so much to lose, and a hidden darker side.”

Writer Peter Berry, who has adapted Robotham’s debut novel for television, said: “Bringing The Suspect to the screen has been a fantastic and fascinating journey.

“I hope the audience will find it equally enthralling as they delve the depths of a truly iconic character caught up in a story that will test his faith in his profession, his family and himself.”

The Suspect will be filmed on location in London during the autumn of 2021, with the first three episodes directed by James Strong, who also worked on Vigil and Broadchurch.

The last two episodes will be directed by Camilla Strom Henriksen, who previously worked on Phoenix.

Huw Kennair-Jones, drama commissioner for ITV, said: “Peter has combined an exciting narrative full of twists and turns with the exploration of a richly compelling character in Joe O’Loughlin and has brought Michael Robotham’s much-loved book brilliantly to life.

“We’re thrilled to have Aidan Turner to play Joe and to be working with World Productions on what promises to be a gripping new series.”