Tay Road Bridge: Snow causes havoc as closures lead to gridlock in Dundee city centre

There was gridlock in Dundee city centre on Tuesday morning as Tay Road Bridge closures saw drivers stranded for up to 40 minutes.

Long queues formed on East Dock Street, with eyewitnesses saying an HGV had become stuck on the ramp of the bridge.

Staff at the Tay Road Bridge tweeted: “Southbound closed at ramps. Several vehicles stuck. Staff assisting.”

Southbound closed at ramps. Several vehicles stuck . Staff assisting. — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) February 9, 2021

The southbound blockage was cleared just after 8.15am, with bridge staff working to clear blockages which stretched back to Custom House and Slessor Gardens.

The latest disruption follows advice from police to travel “only if it is essential” after snow had led to road accidents early on Monday morning.