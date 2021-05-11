Regional breakdown: 21 new cases of Covid recorded in the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Covid-19 cases in the north and north-east have risen by 23 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

NHS Grampian have recorded 21 new cases, including eight in Moray which has seen a recent spike.

It will be confirmed later this week if the region will stay at level three.

Aberdeen City have reported seven new cases while Aberdeenshire have confirmed a further six.

The Highlands have reported two new cases, meanwhile new new cases have been reported in the Western Isles, Orkney or Shetland.

Covid in Scotland

A total of 238 new cases have been confirmed across Scotland in the past 24 hours with zero deaths.

Yesterday, 70 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and six people were in intensive care.

The Scottish Government confirmed that today’s updates were delayed due to an IT issue.