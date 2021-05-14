Regional breakdown: Covid cases rise by 15 in the north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Covid cases in the north and north-east have risen by 15 in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

There are 10 new cases in Moray, which currently has the highest infection rate in the country.

The region will find out later today if it will remain in level three.

A further five new cases were recorded in Aberdeenshire.

In Aberdeen City and the Highlands there were no new cases reported.

No new cases were recorded in Orkney and Shetland, with one new case in the Western Isles.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Case numbers across Scotland have risen by 215, with the positivity rate sitting at 1.3%.

Two deaths were recorded in Perth & Kinross and Glasgow City, which are the first in the past week.

Yesterday, 64 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid and three people were in intensive care.

The Scottish Government confirmed that a data issue had impacted today’s numbers and that any missing data will be reported tomorrow.