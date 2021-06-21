Regional breakdown: Scottish Covid test positivity rate rises to 7.2%

The Covid test positivity rate has risen to 7.2% according to the latest government statistics.

The positivity rate passed 5% for the first time since February in the data shared last Monday, June 14.

The Scottish Government confirmed that 1,250 new cases of Covid had been reported in the past 24 hours.

Of those 65 are in NHS Grampian, 14 in NHS Highland five in Shetland.

As of yesterday, a reported 158 people were in hospital across Scotland with recently confirmed Covid and 14 people were in ICU.

A server problem in NHS Lothian means the hospital figures reported on Saturday have been carried forward and will be updated tomorrow.

No new deaths have been recorded, but registry offices are closed over the weekend.

Cases in the north and north-east

NHS Grampian has reported 31 news cases in Aberdeen City, 32 in Aberdeenshire and two in Moray in the past 24 hours.

However, the health board has indicated a data flow issue between June 18 and 21, which means the positive cases reported may not be not accurate.

These cases and tests will instead be included in the figures tomorrow.

There are a reported 14 new cases in the Highlands and five in Shetland, but none in Orkney or the Western Isles.

Vaccination roll-out

A total of 3,647,437 people in Scotland have received their first does of the Covid vaccine, while 2,586,970 have also received their second.

Across the country, 66.76% of those in priority groups are now fully vaccinated.