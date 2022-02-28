Marischal College to light up in support of people of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marischal College to light up in support of people of Ukraine

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
February 28, 2022, 12:03 pm
General view of Marischal College, Aberdeen. Picture by Scott Baxter
General view of Marischal College, Aberdeen. Picture by Scott Baxter

Aberdeen’s Marischal College will light up in the Ukrainian colours this week to show the city’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

At a meeting of the full council today Lord Provost councillor Barney Crockett moved an emergency motion that was unanimously backed by councillors.

As a result, the Ukrainian flag will also fly from the Town House for the next seven days.

In his motion councillor Crockett said Aberdeen City Council had “unqualified support for Ukrainian Independence and its sovereign integrity” and “stands shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine”.

He said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” and added the council’s thoughts and prayers are with Ukrainian people across the world.

Following the meeting the Lord Provost is expected to write on behalf of the people of Aberdeen to the Russian Ambassador in London condemning the actions of his government for its attack on Ukraine.

Aberdeen citizens joined at the weekend to show support for Ukraine

On Saturday hundreds gathered in the Castlegate to show solidarity and peacefully protest the Ukraine invasion.

One man waved a Ukrainian flag above the crowd throughout the whole event so people would know where to gather.

Others brought along handmade signs and banners featuring messages such as “Save Ukraine” and “Putin, hands off Ukraine”.

The crowd dressed in yellow and blue gradually grew throughout the evening, and included many who were born in Ukraine or neighbouring Lithuania and Poland.

Anger and sadness at the unfolding crisis was evident and enthusiastic chants of “No war” and “Stop the war” were met with loud applause.

The event was organised by the Association of Lithuanians in North East Scotland (ALNES).

The group unites the Lithuanian community living across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, while promoting and preserving their culture.

