Marischal College to light up in support of people of Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Marischal College will light up in the Ukrainian colours this week to show the city’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

At a meeting of the full council today Lord Provost councillor Barney Crockett moved an emergency motion that was unanimously backed by councillors.

As a result, the Ukrainian flag will also fly from the Town House for the next seven days.

In his motion councillor Crockett said Aberdeen City Council had “unqualified support for Ukrainian Independence and its sovereign integrity” and “stands shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine”.

He said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” and added the council’s thoughts and prayers are with Ukrainian people across the world.

Following the meeting the Lord Provost is expected to write on behalf of the people of Aberdeen to the Russian Ambassador in London condemning the actions of his government for its attack on Ukraine.

Aberdeen citizens joined at the weekend to show support for Ukraine

On Saturday hundreds gathered in the Castlegate to show solidarity and peacefully protest the Ukraine invasion.

One man waved a Ukrainian flag above the crowd throughout the whole event so people would know where to gather.

Others brought along handmade signs and banners featuring messages such as “Save Ukraine” and “Putin, hands off Ukraine”.

The crowd dressed in yellow and blue gradually grew throughout the evening, and included many who were born in Ukraine or neighbouring Lithuania and Poland.

Anger and sadness at the unfolding crisis was evident and enthusiastic chants of “No war” and “Stop the war” were met with loud applause.

The event was organised by the Association of Lithuanians in North East Scotland (ALNES).

The group unites the Lithuanian community living across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, while promoting and preserving their culture.