5 reasons why you should join International School Aberdeen (ISA)!

In Partnership with ISA
August 17, 2022, 10:20 am
Teenage students posing for photo in a science lab at ISA school
ISA can help your child reach their true potential.

Are you curious about what makes International School Aberdeen (ISA) different from other schools?

As Scotland’s first international school, ISA are leaders in the field of independent education and they are hugely proud of their roots firmly embedded in the beautiful North-East where city meets country.

They have everything your child needs to thrive, from amazing facilities to over 50 After School Clubs.

To help you decide whether ISA is the right choice for you, we have compiled our top 5 reasons why you should consider joining the school!

A strong vision of internationalism

ISA recognise that a different kind of education is the best preparation to succeed in a complex and fast changing world! Their student-centred approach ensures they work with each individual child, supporting and preparing them not only to achieve academically, but to find their place in the world and become confident, global citizens.

High school science students in lab at ISA
ISA offer the International Baccalaureate Diploma, which is highly regarded by universities in Scotland, the UK and worldwide.

ISA offers the International Baccalaureate Diploma

ISA are proud to offer the IB Diploma, which is highly regarded by universities in Scotland, the UK and worldwide. Their students are among the top in the world, achieving 100% exam pass rates and beating global grade point averages in 2022.

However, as a school, ISA are not fixated on handing out grades. They prefer to encourage each child to be better than they were the day before.

Young girl learning with toys at International School Aberdeen (ISA)
ISA offers children lots of personal support to help them through their education journey.

Support of all students with any specific needs

ISA have a nurse, a high school counsellor, as well as a social emotional counsellor, who operate a whole child approach to fully support our students whether that be with nutrition and health advice, additional academic assistance, or emotional support. Your child is in safe hands at their school.

ISA makes the transition process as smooth as possible 

ISA’s vast experience in supporting children through transition means they are uniquely placed to help families cope with the ups-and-downs that change can bring.

Student wellbeing sits at the heart of everything they do and, as such, ISA’s transition process is focused on wellbeing, friendship, and inclusion.

Outstanding facilities at the International School Aberdeen

A child needs to be in the right environment to really thrive – and that is why ISA have invested in building the best facilities for children’s’ education. Their facilities are cutting-edge and contemporary, and offer the perfect place for students to try out different disciplines and discover their passions. ISA help them discover where their talents lie, and have the facilities to allow those talents to truly blossom.

  • What ISA campus includes
  • Two teaching wings with 40 spacious classrooms
  • Five science labs
  • Three performing arts studios
  • Two art studios
  • 300-seat theatre
  • Two fitness centres
  • Dance studio
  • 25m indoor swimming pool with six lanes
  • Sports complex
  • 8m rock climbing wall with nine lines
  • FIFA grade, all-weather playing fields
  • Two  tennis courts
  • Play park
  • Outdoor learning spaces
  • Multi-level library and media centre
  • International café

International School Aberdeen logo

To find out more, contact the friendly admissions team on ISA website.

 

 

