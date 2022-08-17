5 reasons why you should join International School Aberdeen (ISA)!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Are you curious about what makes International School Aberdeen (ISA) different from other schools?

As Scotland’s first international school, ISA are leaders in the field of independent education and they are hugely proud of their roots firmly embedded in the beautiful North-East where city meets country.

They have everything your child needs to thrive, from amazing facilities to over 50 After School Clubs.

To help you decide whether ISA is the right choice for you, we have compiled our top 5 reasons why you should consider joining the school!

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

A strong vision of internationalism

ISA recognise that a different kind of education is the best preparation to succeed in a complex and fast changing world! Their student-centred approach ensures they work with each individual child, supporting and preparing them not only to achieve academically, but to find their place in the world and become confident, global citizens.

ISA offers the International Baccalaureate Diploma

ISA are proud to offer the IB Diploma, which is highly regarded by universities in Scotland, the UK and worldwide. Their students are among the top in the world, achieving 100% exam pass rates and beating global grade point averages in 2022.

However, as a school, ISA are not fixated on handing out grades. They prefer to encourage each child to be better than they were the day before.

Support of all students with any specific needs

ISA have a nurse, a high school counsellor, as well as a social emotional counsellor, who operate a whole child approach to fully support our students whether that be with nutrition and health advice, additional academic assistance, or emotional support. Your child is in safe hands at their school.

ISA makes the transition process as smooth as possible

ISA’s vast experience in supporting children through transition means they are uniquely placed to help families cope with the ups-and-downs that change can bring.

Student wellbeing sits at the heart of everything they do and, as such, ISA’s transition process is focused on wellbeing, friendship, and inclusion.

Outstanding facilities at the International School Aberdeen

A child needs to be in the right environment to really thrive – and that is why ISA have invested in building the best facilities for children’s’ education. Their facilities are cutting-edge and contemporary, and offer the perfect place for students to try out different disciplines and discover their passions. ISA help them discover where their talents lie, and have the facilities to allow those talents to truly blossom.

What ISA campus includes

Two teaching wings with 40 spacious classrooms

Five science labs

Three performing arts studios

Two art studios

300-seat theatre

Two fitness centres

Dance studio

25m indoor swimming pool with six lanes

Sports complex

8m rock climbing wall with nine lines

FIFA grade, all-weather playing fields

Two tennis courts

Play park

Outdoor learning spaces

Multi-level library and media centre

International café

To find out more, contact the friendly admissions team on ISA website.