Health-geared tech to keep you tip-top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Health-geared tech to keep you tip-top

By Derek Uchman
It is possible to keep check on huge range of health issues without visiting a doctor or hospital.
It is possible to keep check on huge range of health issues without visiting a doctor or hospital.

The market for tech devices that keep you healthy is booming and goes well beyond heart monitors and step-counters. Derek Uchman takes look at some of the newer innovations.

Sennheiser’s Conversation Clear Plus ear buds are ideal for busy social situations.

Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus
£749

If you are like me, you’ll struggle to hear conversations in a noisy room. It’s not a physical fault with my hearing (I’ve had it checked), but more about the way the brain processes sound. Sennheiser have developed these ear buds to tackle that exact problem.

Regardless of whether it’s a crowded pub, noisy street or even mumbling actors on TV, these will clear out the background clutter, and enhance speech. They’re also a cracking set of high-end Bluetooth ear buds. But whether all this goodness justifies the high price, I’ll leave that to you.

Myota’s Gut Microbiome Test Kit can identify many health issues.

Myota Gut Microbiome Test Kit
£219

Gut health is one of many new frontiers in medicine. We’re only now beginning to understand the importance of all those bugs in our intestines and the role they play in everything from inflammatory diseases such as arthritis to mental health.

But we’re all different, and this kit will give you a profile of the most abundant microbes working away your colon, and, best of all, Myota will also supply follow-up advice with a video call. If you are struggling with problems as diverse as depression, lethargy or being overweight, this might just give you a pointer in the right direction.

The Moonbird can quickly become part of your daily routine.

Moonbird
£159

This odd-looking device is your very own relaxation and breathing coach. Working in conjunction with an app, it slowly expands and contracts in your hand, providing the pace for your breathing. It also has sensors, picking up information on how your heart is responding.

The app contains a series of courses that target topics such as anxiety,  stress etc, and at the end of each session, you are assessed. Not only is this greatly beneficial for your health, the time spent escaping the pressures of the modern world is something to look forward to. I’ve starting setting aside as much time as I can to use this.

Myzone’s MZ-Switch is versatile and accurate.

Myzone MZ-Switch
£139

Not all heart-rate monitors and step counters are accurate. Recent studies have found a huge divergence in what you would think should be a relatively easy task for a fitness tracker. Myzone realise this, and have developed a monitor which you can wear on your chest, wrist or arms, depending on your exercise, thus improving accuracy.

It doesn’t have a screen, though, and only works with the app, so it is a little pricey for what it is. If you don’t take your phone with you, all the date can be downloaded later. Not as flashy as some trackers, but it is precise and comfortable.

Sleep better at night with the Vax Pure Air 300

Vax Pure Air 300
£279.99

Night-time can be tricky for hayfever sufferers. Sneezes, an itchy throat or a runny nose can make sleep impossible. The Pure Air 300 helps by clearing pollen (as well as bacteria and dust) from the atmosphere.

It does a thorough job, as the air in the morning smells fresh and clean, and particles as small as 0.3 microns all also removed, which means it helps to eliminate those modern pollutants lurking in furniture, carpets and sprays. A great bit of kit for overall health, not just allergies.