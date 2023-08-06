Health-geared tech to keep you tip-top

The market for tech devices that keep you healthy is booming and goes well beyond heart monitors and step-counters. Derek Uchman takes look at some of the newer innovations.

If you are like me, you’ll struggle to hear conversations in a noisy room. It’s not a physical fault with my hearing (I’ve had it checked), but more about the way the brain processes sound. Sennheiser have developed these ear buds to tackle that exact problem.

Regardless of whether it’s a crowded pub, noisy street or even mumbling actors on TV, these will clear out the background clutter, and enhance speech. They’re also a cracking set of high-end Bluetooth ear buds. But whether all this goodness justifies the high price, I’ll leave that to you.

Gut health is one of many new frontiers in medicine. We’re only now beginning to understand the importance of all those bugs in our intestines and the role they play in everything from inflammatory diseases such as arthritis to mental health.

But we’re all different, and this kit will give you a profile of the most abundant microbes working away your colon, and, best of all, Myota will also supply follow-up advice with a video call. If you are struggling with problems as diverse as depression, lethargy or being overweight, this might just give you a pointer in the right direction.

This odd-looking device is your very own relaxation and breathing coach. Working in conjunction with an app, it slowly expands and contracts in your hand, providing the pace for your breathing. It also has sensors, picking up information on how your heart is responding.

The app contains a series of courses that target topics such as anxiety, stress etc, and at the end of each session, you are assessed. Not only is this greatly beneficial for your health, the time spent escaping the pressures of the modern world is something to look forward to. I’ve starting setting aside as much time as I can to use this.

Not all heart-rate monitors and step counters are accurate. Recent studies have found a huge divergence in what you would think should be a relatively easy task for a fitness tracker. Myzone realise this, and have developed a monitor which you can wear on your chest, wrist or arms, depending on your exercise, thus improving accuracy.

It doesn’t have a screen, though, and only works with the app, so it is a little pricey for what it is. If you don’t take your phone with you, all the date can be downloaded later. Not as flashy as some trackers, but it is precise and comfortable.

Night-time can be tricky for hayfever sufferers. Sneezes, an itchy throat or a runny nose can make sleep impossible. The Pure Air 300 helps by clearing pollen (as well as bacteria and dust) from the atmosphere.

It does a thorough job, as the air in the morning smells fresh and clean, and particles as small as 0.3 microns all also removed, which means it helps to eliminate those modern pollutants lurking in furniture, carpets and sprays. A great bit of kit for overall health, not just allergies.