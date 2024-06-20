Novel which explores representation in publishing among Indie Book Award winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Novel which explores representation in publishing among Indie Book Award winners

By Press Association
Rebecca Kuang won the adult fiction category with Yellowface (Mike Styer/PA)
Rebecca Kuang won the adult fiction category with Yellowface (Mike Styer/PA)

A satirical novel which explores representation, cultural appropriation and the publishing industry is among the winners at the Indie Book Awards 2024.

Yellowface by Rebecca F Kuang, which follows an author who steals her rival’s final manuscript after she dies in a freak accident, picked up the prize in the adult fiction category.

Katherine Rundell won the non-fiction prize for her book The Golden Mole: And Other Vanishing Treasure while author Hiba Noor Khan and West End star Robert Tregoning were awarded in the children’s fiction and picture book categories.

The front cover of Yellowface by Rebecca F Kuang, which is in the design of a yellow face
Yellowface by Rebecca F Kuang (Indie Book Awards/PA)

Following her win, Kuang said: “What an honour to have won this award. Indie booksellers are the backbones of this industry, the ones getting books into readers’ hands, and I am eternally grateful for your support.

“It means a lot to me that Yellowface, which is so critical about the way we select and talk about books, has received such a warm welcome.

“I take this to indicate that we are all frustrated with a publishing ecosystem that commodifies identity, that limits representation to one or two exhausting examples, that tells marginalised authors the only thing interesting about them is their pain.

“So, let’s cheers to the readers and booksellers and book lovers who are chasing stories not to confirm our own presumptions, but because we care about what someone not like us has to say.”

The novel has already won a number of prizes including the British Book Awards and Foyle’s fiction book of the year gongs.

The front cover of The Golden Mole by Katherine Rundell, which is in a design which features a number of animals
The Golden Mole by Katherine Rundell (Indie Book Awards/PA)

Rundell, whose book takes the reader on a tour of the world’s strangest and most awe-inspiring animals, said winning the award was an “enormous delight”.

“I owe so much of my career to the championing of independent bookshops: to the generosity, imagination and passion of indie booksellers,” she added.

“Indie bookshops are, by far, my favourite kind of shop: a place where you can go in looking for an idea, or a solution, or even a mood, and be met with the knowledge and nuance of booksellers, and the perfect book. This is a real honour: thank you.”

Safiyyah’s War by Khan, which follows a girl engaged in dangerous resistance work after her father is arrested by the Nazis in occupied Paris, was selected as the winner of the children’s fiction prize.

The front cover of Safiyyah's War by Hiba Noor Khan, which is in the design of two women running along a building roof against a Paris landscape
Safiyyah’s War by Hiba Noor Khan (Indie Book Awards/PA)

Khan hailed it as a “special award” as she feels independent bookshops are “treasures” for both authors and the wider community.

“To have been voted as the winner by indie booksellers is just the most immense honour, one that I will cherish for the rest of my life”, she added.

“I am so grateful to each and every one of you who recognised Safiyyah along with all that she represents.”

The Dress In The Window written by Tregoning and illustrated by Pippa Curnick won the picture book gong.

It is an uplifting story of self-love, acceptance and embracing your true self, told in rhyme.

The front cover of The Dress in the Window by Robert Tregoning, illustrated by Pippa Curnick, which is in the design of a boy and a dog looking at a red dress in a shop window
The Dress in the Window by Robert Tregoning, illustrated by Pippa Curnick (Indie Book Awards/PA)

Robert Tregoning said: “My heart is certainly disco dancing and I’m filled with pride.

“The Dress in the Window is a story based on childhood memories of my husband’s and of my own, and it means the absolute world that this joyous tale of boy meets dress is resonating with readers.”

The Indie Book Awards celebrate the best paperback books to read during the summer and the winners are chosen by a panel of judges made up of booksellers from around the country.

The awards are part of Independent Bookshop Week, the annual campaign celebrating indie bookshops in the UK and Ireland, organised by the Booksellers Association.