Firefighters called to A92 as fire breaks out at Portlethen Moss

Firefighters are in attendance at the A92 after a fire has broken out at Portlethen Moss.

Four appliances have been sent to the busy Aberdeenshire road after a “medium sized fire” broke out at the nature site.

The fire service say they were called out at around 5pm following reports of a “gorse fire.”

Police officers are also in attendance at the A92 to manage traffic, while firefighters work at the scene.

Four appliances have been sent to the fire, with another “specialist equipment vehicle” also in use.

Pictures, published online, show smoke billowing from Portlethen Moss fire.

Motorists have been urged to use caution while approaching the scene.

The Portlethen Moss is a nature area in Portlethen which is home to raised bog, heathland, scrub and woodland.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Portlethen Moss fire follows wildfire warning

The fire at the nature site comes after an “extreme risk warning” of wildfires was issued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

Earlier, the SFRS said dry, warm weather was increasing the chance of fires breaking out.

They have also asked people to be very careful with naked flames in the countryside.

The warning runs until Monday May 12.