Flybe announces new Aberdeen routes to Belfast and Birmingham

Airline Flybe has announced new regional and international flights after closing down in 2020.

The airline will offer flights for as little as £29.99, including new routes from Aberdeen.

Flybe’s new headquarters will be located in Birmingham, using 32 “low emission” aircrafts.

New Aberdeen Flybe flights

Flybe chief executive, Dave Pflieger, said: “We are delighted to now be out for sale and starting service next month. We think our new flights will benefit everyone who wants low fares and more flights to go on holiday and visit loved ones.

“Our new network will also ensure better regional connectivity inside the UK and between various UK and EU regions.”

New Flybe routes from Aberdeen include Belfast City and Birmingham, which will commence as of August this year.

The aviation company fell into administration in March 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, after being denied a £100m loan from the government.

The then Exeter-based airline terminated a total of 2,000 jobs.

Prior to its demise, Flybe operated over 40% of UK domestic flights for around 8million people per year.

Flights will be available to purchase starting 22 March and be up and running as of April.

Loganair extends Western Isles flights

Meanwhile, Loganair has announced a one-year extension to its route between Stornoway and Benbecula after negotiations with the Western Isles Council (Comhairle nan Eilean Siar).

From April 1, the airline will operate up to five flights a week from Tuesday to Thursday, with fares from £39.99 one way.

The service has been operated by Loganair since 2010 following the collapse of Highland Airways, and is important for inter-island connectivity and the provision of healthcare from the mainland.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer said: “This agreement further demonstrates our commitment to the Scottish islands both as a provider of this lifeline service and as a key employer within the local communities of Stornoway and Benbecula.”

A spokesman for the Western Isles Council said: “The Comhairle has invested an additional £160,000 and remains committed to providing this essential service.

“The Comhairle will continue to lobby for additional funds to allow for a return to a five day service.”