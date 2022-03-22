Flybe announces new Aberdeen routes to Belfast and Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Flybe announces new Aberdeen routes to Belfast and Birmingham

By Vanessa Walker
March 22, 2022, 3:11 pm Updated: March 22, 2022, 4:07 pm
Flybe plane at Aberdeen
Flybe announce 23 new routes

Airline Flybe has announced new regional and international flights after closing down in 2020.

The airline will offer flights for as little as £29.99, including new routes from Aberdeen.

Flybe’s new headquarters will be located in Birmingham, using 32 “low emission” aircrafts.

New Aberdeen Flybe flights

Flybe chief executive, Dave Pflieger, said: “We are delighted to now be out for sale and starting service next month. We think our new flights will benefit everyone who wants low fares and more flights to go on holiday and visit loved ones.

“Our new network will also ensure better regional connectivity inside the UK and between various UK and EU regions.”

New Flybe routes from Aberdeen include Belfast City and Birmingham, which will commence as of August this year.

The aviation company fell into administration in March 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, after being denied a £100m loan from the government.

The then Exeter-based airline terminated a total of 2,000 jobs.

Prior to its demise, Flybe operated over 40% of UK domestic flights for around 8million people per year.

Flights will be available to purchase starting 22 March and be up and running as of April.

Loganair extends Western Isles flights

Meanwhile, Loganair has announced a one-year extension to its route between Stornoway and Benbecula after negotiations with the Western Isles Council (Comhairle nan Eilean Siar).

From April 1, the airline will operate up to five flights a week from Tuesday to Thursday, with fares from £39.99 one way.

The service has been operated by Loganair since 2010 following the collapse of Highland Airways, and is important for inter-island connectivity and the provision of healthcare from the mainland.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer said: “This agreement further demonstrates our commitment to the Scottish islands both as a provider of this lifeline service and as a key employer within the local communities of Stornoway and Benbecula.”

A spokesman for the Western Isles Council said: “The Comhairle has invested an additional £160,000 and remains committed to providing this essential service.

“The Comhairle will continue to lobby for additional funds to allow for a return to a five day service.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal