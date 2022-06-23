Ashgrove, Foresterhill and Berryden residents urged to have say on roads revamp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen residents have been asked to have their say on what improvements they would like to see along Ashgrove Road and Ashgrove Road West.

Aberdeen City Council has launched a second consultation for people living and working in the area as the move to the second stage of the Ashgrove Connects project.

The scheme, which is funded by Nestrans, will set out a range of improvements to the streets to encourage more active and sustainable lifestyle along the Berryden Corridor.

Residents will be able to share their views on several options, which have been designed to enhance public space, improve access to shops and facilities and boost active travel.

Designs have been put forward for Ashgrove Road West, split into sections focusing on Foresterhill, Cornhill and North Anderson Drive.

A second set have also been created for Ashgrove Road and Laurelwood Avenue, which connect with Berryden Road.

Proposals include creating one-way sections, imposing 20mph zones, installing more crossings and cycle paths and adding trees.

But some concern has already been raised about parking around the hospital area if the proposals are adopted.

Consultation running until mid July

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery committee convener Miranda Radley said: “I’m looking forward to the consultation on these exciting designs which have been developed based on local feedback.

“There has been a fantastic response from the local community so far on the project and this next stage is an excellent opportunity to shape this project even further.”

The consultation materials for the in-person consultation will be available at Cornhill Library on Foresterhill Road until Sunday, July 17, and online on the council’s website.

More information about the Ashgrove Connects project will be presented at a webinar on Tuesday, June 28, from 7pm to 8pm.

Drop-in sessions will also be held at Cairncry Community Centre from 10am to 1pm and at Westburn Outdoor Centre in Westburn Park from 4pm to 7pm on July 5.