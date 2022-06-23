Ashgrove, Foresterhill and Berryden residents urged to have say on roads revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ashgrove, Foresterhill and Berryden residents urged to have say on roads revamp

By Denny Andonova
June 23, 2022, 10:46 am Updated: June 23, 2022, 10:58 am
Aberdeen University along with several organisations lie on Ashgrove Road.
Aberdeen University along with several organisations lie on Ashgrove Road.

Aberdeen residents have been asked to have their say on what improvements they would like to see along Ashgrove Road and Ashgrove Road West.

Aberdeen City Council has launched a second consultation for people living and working in the area as the move to the second stage of the Ashgrove Connects project.

The scheme, which is funded by Nestrans, will set out a range of improvements to the streets to encourage more active and sustainable lifestyle along the Berryden Corridor.

Residents will be able to share their views on several options, which have been designed to enhance public space, improve access to shops and facilities and boost active travel.

Designs have been put forward for Ashgrove Road West, split into sections focusing on Foresterhill, Cornhill and North Anderson Drive.

A second set have also been created for Ashgrove Road and Laurelwood Avenue, which connect with Berryden Road.

Proposals include creating one-way sections, imposing 20mph zones, installing more crossings and cycle paths and adding trees.

But some concern has already been raised about parking around the hospital area if the proposals are adopted.

Consultation running until mid July

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery committee convener Miranda Radley said: “I’m looking forward to the consultation on these exciting designs which have been developed based on local feedback.

“There has been a fantastic response from the local community so far on the project and this next stage is an excellent opportunity to shape this project even further.”

The consultation materials for the in-person consultation will be available at Cornhill Library on Foresterhill Road until Sunday, July 17, and online on the council’s website.

More information about the Ashgrove Connects project will be presented at a webinar on Tuesday, June 28, from 7pm to 8pm.

Drop-in sessions will also be held at Cairncry Community Centre from 10am to 1pm and at Westburn Outdoor Centre in Westburn Park from 4pm to 7pm on July 5.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal