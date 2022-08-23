Aberdeenshire and Orkney school and nursery staff to take part in three-day September strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire and Orkney school and nursery staff to take part in three-day September strike

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 1:23 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 2:22 pm
School staff from nine local authorities are preparing to walk out in September (Andrew Milligan/PA)
School staff from nine local authorities are preparing to walk out in September (Andrew Milligan/PA)

School and early years staff from Aberdeenshire and Orkney are set to walk out three weeks into the school term amid a national dispute over pay.

A three-day strike will start on September 6 for education staff in Aberdeenshire, Clackmannanshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, Orkney, North Lanarkshire, Stirling and South Lanarkshire councils.

It comes as waste workers in Edinburgh are on strike over a pay offer of 3.5% from local authority umbrella body Cosla, which unions have called “derisory”.

More workers will join their colleagues in the capital later this month to protest over the pay offer, with more than 13,000 Unison members expected to strike.

GMB Scotland have also confirmed school and early years staff in Glasgow and East Renfrewshire will strike on the three days.

About 1,200 staff from Glasgow and 150 from East Renfrewshire will take part in the walk out.

A 5% pay increase has been offered by Cosla, but unions have demanded further information on the “vague” promise before a decision can be made whether to accept it.

Unison Scotland has said more staff will disrupt schools, early years centres and nurseries, as well as current strikes at waste and recycling centres.

It is understood to be the largest strike among council workers since the Trade Union Act was introduced in 2016.

Johanna Baxter, Unison Scotland’s head of local government, said they have not had a pay offer, and instead have only had “talk offers”.

She added: “Until we can explain to Unison members how a pay offer might impact on them, council workers have been left with no choice but to strike.

“Unison has been demanding pay talks for months and Cosla and the Scottish Government are still dragging their heels. Inflation is predicted to rise to more than 13%, and our members are struggling as fuel, food and household bills go through the roof.

“Until we have a decent pay offer that we can put to Unison members our strike action will continue and thousands of school and early years workers will be talking action across nine councils in Scotland.”

‘Forgotten workers of education system’

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser for public services, said: “It is ridiculous that we are six months down the line since staff rejected the initial 2% and unions are still trying to get an offer on the table that could help mitigate working poverty for tens of thousands of key workers in local government.

“Our members in schools and early years are among the lowest paid in our councils yet deliver vital services that support our kids’ education, help keep them fed, and their schools clean and safe – all too often they are forgotten workers of the Scottish education system.”

Local government minister Shona Robison said: “The increased pay offer to local government workers by councils is a welcome step forward and has been supported by the Scottish Government’s commitment of an additional £140 million for council workers’ pay on a recurring basis.

“As the employers, these pay negotiations are a matter for local authorities and unions – the Scottish Government has no formal role. However, throughout discussions, we have sought to work collaboratively with Cosla while providing full transparency around our financial position.

Local government minister Shona Robison.

“The Scottish Government encourages local authorities and trades unions to take forward meaningful dialogue and, while this is happening, for strike action not to take place.

“All areas of the public sector are having to make challenging savings to stay within budget. The UK Government has cut the Scottish Government’s budget and not adjusted it for inflation, exacerbating the financial situation for both Government and councils.

“Nevertheless, we have sought to do what we can within the resources available to us to support a meaningful revised offer in the face of the cost of living emergency.”

Alexander Burnett, Aberdeenshire West MSP, said: “It’s disgraceful the SNP are trying to pass the buck to Cosla and the unions to resolve this when time and time again they slash Aberdeenshire Council’s budget without a care for the impact it has on people’s lives.

“The prospect of school closures so soon after the start of the new term is extremely concerning, particularly after the huge disruption caused by the pandemic.

“As a parent I know first-hand what an incredible job our teachers in Aberdeenshire do and I’d urge all sides to sit down and sort it out for the sake of the education of our children.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
To go with story by Craig Munro. Business owners and locals are concerned about dangerous parking in Stonehaven. Picture shows; Cars and motorhomes at Stonehaven beach. Beach Road, Stonehaven. Supplied by Allan Sutherland Date; 11/08/2022
'It's just selfish': How can dangerous parking on Stonehaven seafront be stopped?
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10650495vo) The Shamen c.1992 Various - 1992
The Shamen: How Aberdeen band nearly missed out on smash-hit record Ebeneezer Goode
0
Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0
The film West of Glenshee features local cycling talent. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film
0
An all-in-one park for skateboarders, mountain bikers, cyclists and BMX fans in Ellon is to become reality. Supplied by DCT Graphics team
'Wheelie good news' as permission granted for Ellon Wheel Park
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Philip Maybury was jailed. Picture shows; Philip Maybury was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Thief targeted partially-sighted widow and stole her late husband's savings
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.
Wood's new boss 'really encouraged' by what he's seen in first few months in…
1
A screengrab of a video showing the man on Blackhall Road in Inverurie, near where he collapsed.
Girl, 17, in court after man collapsed injured in Inverurie street

More from Press and Journal

CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0