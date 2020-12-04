Aberdeen drilling waste management company donates furniture and equipment to charities and schools

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen drilling waste management company has donated furniture to charities and schools after it upgraded its offices.

TWMA gave items including desks, chairs bookcases and filing cabinets to Hazlehead and Fraserburgh academies and the charity Somebody Cares as the company “refreshes its own equipment”.

Irene Sharp, rector of Fraserburgh academy, said the donations have “already been put to good use, and is a welcome replacement for our aging equipment”.

As well as the furniture, TWMA also gave extra computer monitors to Community Food Initiatives North-East (CFine).

The company, which has operated in Aberdeen since the year 2000, has 200 UK employees.

Its chief engineering and commercial officer Gareth Innes said: “We are committed to doing our part for the environment across all aspects of our work, so it has been great to be able to do this, while also giving back to the local community.”