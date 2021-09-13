News / Crime & Courts Man, 36, charged after five pedestrians hit by car in Edinburgh By Press Association September 13, 2021, 6:05 pm A man has been charged after pedestrians were hit by a car in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA) A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after five pedestrians were hit by a car in Edinburgh city centre. Mohamed Bouhnika, 36, was arrested and charged after the incident which happened in Rose Street shortly before 1am on Sunday. Three women – aged 37, 22 and 65 – and two men, aged 39 and 60, were taken to hospital but it is understood only one pedestrian remained in hospital as of Sunday night. Bouhnika, from Edinburgh, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday where he was also charged with driving over the limit and failing to stop and give his name and address to the police. He made no plea and has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance which will take place in the next eight days. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Pensioner jailed for five years over violence and sex abuse Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week Six in court charged in connection with crash deaths of two young brothers Driver could have caused ‘absolute tragedy’ under influence of alcohol and cocaine