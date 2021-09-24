Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man accused of murdering mother and three children to stand trial next year

By Press Association
September 24, 2021, 1:12 pm
Flowers near to the scene of the murders in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield (PA)
A 31-year-old man is to stand trial next year charged with four counts of murder after a mother and three children were found dead in a house.

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on Sunday morning.

Damien Bendall appeared by video-link at Derby Crown Court on Friday wearing a grey round-necked sweatshirt. He spoke only to confirm his name and that he could hear and see proceedings during a short hearing.

Damien Bendall sketch
Damien Bendall appearing at Derby Crown Court by video-link (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Derbyshire Constabulary said the bodies were found after police responded to a call about concerns for the safety of a man at the address at 7.26am.

The charges against Bendall allege that he murdered all four victims on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.

The defendant appeared from HMP Wakefield and was told he would face a trial on March 1 next year.

He was not required to enter any pleas to the murder charges.

Killamarsh deaths
The father of some of the victims leaves flowers at the scene (Danny Lawson/PA)

Remanding Bendall into custody, Judge Nirmal Shant QC said: “Your trial will be fixed for March 1 but before that date there will be a review of this case on November 26.

“Mr Bendall, you will be remanded in custody. Thank-you very much.”

Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, will now appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 26.

