Man in court over alleged rape in Aberdeen By Press Association September 27, 2021, 10:34 am A man has been charged in connection with a serious sexual assault in Aberdeen (David Cheskin/PA) A man is due to appear in court in connection with an alleged rape in Aberdeen. Police were called after reports of a serious sexual assault on a 29-year-old woman at Bon Accord Terrace Gardens in the north east city at about 3.30am on Sunday. Officers confirmed a 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault. He is due to appeal in court on Monday.