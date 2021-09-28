YouTuber charged with trespass over alleged Oval pitch invasion

A 33-year-old man has been charged with aggravated trespass after allegedly invading the pitch at the Oval cricket ground.

Daniel Jarvis, from Gravesend in Kent, is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday October 12.

It follows an incident on Friday, September 3 in which a man gained access to the pitch at the south London ground and collided with England batsman Jonny Bairstow during the fourth test against India.

A man collides with England batsman Jonny Bairstow (Adam Davy/PA)

Jarvis has a YouTube account with more than 160,000 subscribers and is known for playing pranks.

He was arrested on September 3 and taken into custody, before being released on bail and later charged as above.