Wednesday, October 6th 2021
News / UK

Race rant woman admits assaulting nightclub doorman after being caught on camera

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 11:31 am
Sharna Walker arrives at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court (Jacob King/PA)
A woman caught on video as she racially abused and spat at a pub doorman has admitted a charge of racially aggravated common assault.

Sharna Walker, who went viral on social media in May after the incident in Birmingham’s Broad Street leisure district, heard she could face jail after pleading guilty at the city’s magistrates’ court.

The 25-year-old, of Woodhouse Close, Worcester, was banned from Birmingham following her arrest two days after ranting at doorman Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch on Saturday May 22.

Walker, appearing in the dock wearing a long black coat, carrying a handbag and with sunglasses on her forehead, also admitted causing criminal damage to a door, including its glass panel and hinges.

District Judge Briony Clarke granted Walker unconditional bail until an administrative hearing on October 27 after a defence application for reports to be prepared.

Defence solicitor Judith Kenney told the court: “I acknowledge that this (offence) starts at a custody level.

“What I would seek to do, dependent on the medical evidence, is to seek to persuade the court to suspend the sentence.”

Sharna Walker
Sharna Walker (centre) leaves Birmingham Magistrates’ Court (Jacob King/PA)

Charges of threatening behaviour and assault by beating were withdrawn after the Crown accepted Walker’s guilty pleas.

Miss Kenney said the court was required to consider any suggestion of a mental disorder, adding that a report by an expert had been commissioned.

“I wish to mitigate with the court having all matters before it,” the solicitor told Wednesday’s short hearing.

Adjourning the case, District Judge Clarke told Walker: “You have pleaded guilty to these offences. In due course you will get credit for pleading guilty but I can’t sentence you today.

“I am going to adjourn this hearing until the reports are completed.”

