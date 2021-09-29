Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trial of man accused of wife’s murder adjourned until next year

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 12:46 pm
Zobaidah Salangy. (West Mercia Police/PA)
The trial of a man accused of murdering his wife is set to be heard nearly two years after she was allegedly killed, following a six-month adjournment.

Nezam Salangy, 42, of Austin Road, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, has already been charged with murdering 28-year-old Zobaidah Salangy on March 28, last year.

He appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday for a hearing to discuss rescheduling the trial’s start date.

His younger brothers, Mohammed Yasin Salangi, 32, and Mohammed Ramin Salangy, 29, who spell their surnames differently, both of Adamscroft Place, Cardiff, also appeared, having previously been charged with assisting an offender.

The hearing was called after separate applications by both the prosecution and Nezam Salangy’s defence team to adjourn the hearing for further time to gather reports.

Mrs Salangy’s remains were found in a shallow grave in a rural area off Copyholt Lane on the outskirts of Bromsgrove on October 16, last year.

The discovery followed exhaustive police searches, which included draining stretches of the Worcester and Birmingham canal near the lane.

Mrs Salangy had disappeared almost six months earlier, on March 29, after reportedly telling family members she was going for a jog.

In court, the six-week trial, due to start on October 11 was adjourned for further reports.

After hearing legal submissions from the three defendants’ barristers and prosecution counsel, judge James Burbidge QC ruled the trial date should be moved to March 14 2022.

