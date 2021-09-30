Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former monk convicted of additional charges following school sex abuse cases

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 9:20 pm
Michael Murphy will be sentenced at a later date, Police Scotland confirmed (PA)
Michael Murphy will be sentenced at a later date, Police Scotland confirmed (PA)

A former monk who sexually abused pupils at schools in Stirling and East Lothian has been convicted of additional charges.

Michael Murphy, 88, was found guilty on Thursday in connection with multiple incidents of physical and sexual abuse at St Ninian’s List D School in Gartmore and St Joseph’s in Tranent during the 1960s and 1970s.

Each case happened while Murphy was employed at the schools and involved physical violence, bullying and harassment and sexual assault.

His previous convictions and subsequent prison sentences prompted more victims to come forward which led to Thursday’s charges for his crimes at St Ninian’s List D School and St Joseph’s.

He will be sentenced at a later date, Police Scotland confirmed.

Detective Inspector Craig Faulds, from Forth Valley Public Protection Unit, said: “For decades, Michael Murphy carried out a litany of abuse against young and vulnerable pupils at both schools until he was first brought to justice for his crimes at St Ninian’s in 2003.”

He added: “This new conviction should reassure our communities that we are committed to investigating all reports of physical, emotional and sexual abuse whenever they may have occurred and will utilise all resources at our disposal to bring those responsible to justice.

“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of an offence of this nature, but who has yet to speak to police, to contact us immediately via 101 or online, where their report will be handled with the utmost sensitivity and professionalism and investigated robustly.”

