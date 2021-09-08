Scotland breaks record for its hottest September day since 1906

Scotland has broken its record for the highest September temperature in more than a century.

The Met Office confirmed a high of 28.6C in Charterhall in the Borders on Wednesday – the warmest September day since 1906 when Gordon Castle in Moray reached 32.2C.

However, the mini heatwave is not set to last for long as a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place for Scotland.

(PA Graphics)

Heavy downpours and flooding are expected in places across the country on Thursday between 10am and 8pm.

The Met Office has warned the downpours could cause flooding leading to property damage and disruption to travel.

It has been another very warm day across parts of the UK with Charterhall in Scotland reaching 28.6 °C so far This makes it the warmest September day in Scotland since 1906 when Gordon Castle in Moray reached 32.2 °C pic.twitter.com/lmQKj5bvkE — Met Office (@metoffice) September 8, 2021

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued flood alerts for the following regions: Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Argyll and Bute, Ayrshire and Arran, Caithness and Sutherland, Central, Dumfries and Galloway, Dundee and Angus, Easter Ross and Great Glen, Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, Findhorn Nairn Moray and Speyside, Scottish Borders, Skye and Lochaber, Tayside, West Central Scotland, Wester Ross and Western Isles.

The rest of the UK has also basked in the end of the summer heat this week, with the highest temperature on Tuesday reaching 30.7C at Gogerddan, in Dyfed, Wales, according to the Met Office.

Highs of 30.4C were recorded in west London and 30.3C at Pershore in Worcestershire.