News Environment

‘Climate change festivals’ planned to engage people ahead of Cop26

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 12:06 am
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
(Andrew Milligan/PA)

Climate change festivals and Guides and Scouts programmes are among initiatives unveiled to “advance the society-wide transformation demanded by the climate crisis”.

The Scottish Government said it is giving £500,000 to various schemes to “engage communities in the journey to net zero and empower them to take action”, particularly people who have not been involved so far.

It includes local and national festivals, “climate emergency training for leaders” in the Guides and Scouts, and “climate action plans” for seven local communities.

The Keep Scotland Beautiful Charity and the Glasgow Science Centre will spearhead the plans, backed by half a million pounds in Government funding.

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Michael Matheson said: “Cop26 coming to Scotland is a unique opportunity to advance the society-wide transformation demanded by the climate crisis.

“That’s why we are determined to make sure the event reaches out far beyond the negotiations in Glasgow, into every community in the country.

“Scotland has made great progress in delivering its world-leading climate targets and is already over half way to net zero.

“This programme will help empower everyone to take action to tackle climate change – especially those that might have not previously engaged.”

Chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, Barry Fisher, said:“Cop26 happening in Scotland must be a catalyst to broaden and intensify climate conversations nationally and locally.

“We want to bring the issues discussed at the summit to the heart of communities by unlocking opportunities for those currently not engaged in climate change action to make their voices heard, and to provide much needed energy and support.”

