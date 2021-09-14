Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Environment

Rivers, wetlands and waters polluted by agriculture and sewage – report

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 12:07 am
People canoe along the River Bure in Wroxham on the Norfolk Broads (Joe Giddens/PA)
Rivers, wetlands, and waters around the UK are being damaged by water pollution, putting habitats and wildlife at risk, a report has warned.

The report from a partnership of environmental charities including the RSPB, the Rivers Trust and the National Trust warns water bodies are being harmed by agricultural waste, raw sewage and pollution from abandoned mines.

In England, only 14% of rivers meet standards for good ecological status, less than half make the grade in Wales and only 31% of water bodies in Northern Ireland are classified as good or high quality.

Protected sites are among the areas hit by poor water quality, harming key wildlife such as otters, the swallow-tail butterfly and salmon which depend on them.

A survey of people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland conducted as part of the report found 88% agreed that freshwater habitats were a “national treasure” and many visit lakes, streams and rivers for a range of activities – including wildlife spotting.

The report calls for better monitoring and sufficient resources for government agencies to enforce the rules on pollution.

It also demands a transition to more nature-friendly, sustainable farming practices, legally-binding targets for wildlife and freshwater, and moves to stop untreated sewage reaching rivers.

RSPB deputy director of policy Jenna Hegarty said: “It is no surprise so many people think of our waterways as a national treasure and revel in the magical sight of otters playing in our streams, dragonflies hovering like jewels above our lakes and the vibrant flash of kingfishers in flight.

“But nature is in crisis and the incredible freshwater wildlife people marvelled at as they explored our countryside this summer is a fraction of what should be there.

“It is disturbing how it has become so normal for our waterways to be polluted and contaminated, and that many people do not realise there is something wrong.

“Governments must demonstrate leadership and act with urgency and ambition to bring our waterways back from the brink of collapse and revive our world.

Lough Erne
Lough Erne is a site of special importance for nature (PA)

“Without this, some our best-loved species face an increasingly uncertain future.”

The report highlights seven case studies, ranging from the Norfolk Broads to the River Wye, Cardigan Bay in Wales and Upper Lough Erne in Northern Ireland, which have been designated as sites of special importance for nature – but which are suffering from water pollution.

Ali Morse, water policy manager at the Wildlife Trusts, said: “Protected rivers like the Wye should be the ‘jewels in the crown’ of our natural world, alive with delicate aquatic plants, magnificent salmon and the elusive otter.

“But pollution is devastating these special places and putting the wildlife they harbour at risk.

“People are fed-up with the lack of action to address these problems and growing numbers are calling for this abuse of our treasured freshwaters to end.”

