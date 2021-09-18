Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Environment

Afghanistan and climate on the agenda as Johnson meets Biden at White House

By Press Association
September 18, 2021, 10:32 pm
It will be Boris Johnson’s first visit to the White House since Joe Biden’s election (Toby Melville/PA)
It will be Boris Johnson’s first visit to the White House since Joe Biden’s election (Toby Melville/PA)

Boris Johnson is expected to push Joe Biden on the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the potential of reopening UK-US travel and climate change during a visit to the White House.

The Prime Minister will head to Washington during an environment-focused trip to the US, where he will urge world leaders to take greater action on their commitments to tackle the climate crisis.

With some 100 world leaders expected in New York at the United Nations General Assembly this week, Mr Johnson will seek to galvanise action during a series of high-level meetings.

Mr Johnson sees the annual UN meeting as a ripe opportunity to impress on major polluters the need to meet their commitments as he prepares to host the Cop26 summit in Glasgow in November.

He will also make what will be his first visit to the White House since Mr Biden succeeded Donald Trump as US president.

Joe Biden
The Afghanistan crisis has put the US-UK relationship under strain (PA)

Many had hoped the Democrat’s arrival would restore the “special relationship” between the UK and US to full health, but the crisis in Afghanistan has put it under strain.

Mr Biden rejected calls from the Prime Minister and other allies to delay his withdrawal of troops to buy more time to evacuate former Afghan staff, their families and other vulnerable citizens.

With refusal meaning possibly thousands were left behind, Mr Johnson is expected to discuss further efforts to stem a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister is also likely to push for a restoration of UK-US travel, with Mr Biden’s administration having imposed a ban due to soaring rates of the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Fallout from the new Aukus military pact between the UK, US and Australia is also expected to be under discussion.

Not only has it angered China, but France has recalled ambassadors to the US and Australia because the agreement to provide nuclear submarines to Canberra meant the cancellation of a £30 billion deal for the French.

Kamala Harris
Boris Johnson will also meet vice-president Kamala Harris during his visit to the US (Susan Walsh/AP)

Mr Johnson will also meet vice-president Kamala Harris and other senior figures in American politics, as he eyes a post-Brexit trade deal with the US.

Ahead of the visit, Mr Johnson said he would be pushing world leaders in New York to take “concrete action on coal, climate, cars and trees”.

He said: “World leaders have a small window of time left to deliver on their climate commitments ahead of Cop26.

“My message to those I meet this week will be clear: future generations will judge us based on what we achieve in the coming months.

“We need to continue to make a case for a sustainable recovery from coronavirus rooted in green growth. And we have a responsibility to ensure the benefits of that growth extend to all, no matter where they are born.”

He will focus on supporting developing nations to mitigate the impact of the climate crisis, as well as on adapting to its consequences.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal