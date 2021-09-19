Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Environment

Kwarteng vows energy supplies will be maintained as gas prices surge

By Press Association
September 19, 2021, 7:45 pm
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng (Victoria Jones/PA)
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng (Victoria Jones/PA)

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said customers will be protected if more small energy companies go to the wall as a result of surging gas prices.

Following talks with the regulator Ofgem, Mr Kwarteng said he could appoint a special administrator to ensure power supplies were maintained in the event of further market failures.

His assurance came amid fresh warnings from the food and drinks industry of shortages on the shelves within days as a result of the knock-on effects of the price hike.

The increases have resulted in a dramatic cut in the supply of carbon dioxide (CO2), which essential to a range of products from poultry and pig products to the packaging used in salads.

Mr Kwarteng also met on Sunday with Tony Will, the global chief executive of CF Industries, the UK’s biggest supplier of CO2.

The company last week shut down two major fertiliser plants in Teesside and Cheshire, where CO2 is produced as a by-product, citing the high cost of natural gas.

Following their meeting, Mr Kwarteng said they had discussed the pressures the business was facing and “explored possible ways forward to secure vital supplies, including to our food and energy industries”.

However, the Food and Drink Federation chief executive Ian Wright warned that the impact of the shortages could be felt in the shops in a matter of days.

“Towards the end of the week to come and into the following week we are going to see really serious consequences,” he told the BBC.

“I would think that by the middle of next week – 10 days’ time – we would see a really, really big hit to poultry production, to pig producers and probably increasingly in other sectors – so in packaging materials and in bakery and drinks.”

Meanwhile, Mr Kwarteng is set to hold further talks on Monday with energy industry representatives and consumer groups as they grapple with the surge in gas prices, with wholesale costs up 250% since January.

Four small energy companies have already folded and, following his meeting on Sunday with Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley, Mr Kwarteng said he had been assured that if another failed supplies would continue uninterrupted.

“Our priority is to protect consumers. If a supplier of last resort is not possible, a special administrator would be appointed by Ofgem and the Government,” he said in a series of tweets.

“The objective is to continue supply to customers until the company can be rescued or customers moved to new suppliers.”

The rise in gas prices has been blamed on a number of factors, including a cold winter which left stocks depleted, high demand for liquefied natural gas from Asia and a reduction in supplies from Russia.

Mr Kwarteng acknowledged it was a “worrying time for businesses and consumers”, but said he remained confident energy supplies would be maintained.

“Energy security will always be our absolute priority,” he said. “The UK benefits from having a diverse range of gas supply sources – both domestic, and from reliable import partners such as Norway.

“I am confident security of supply can be maintained under a wide range of scenarios.”

