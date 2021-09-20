Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tips for households to help minimise costs when using energy

By Press Association
September 20, 2021, 2:19 pm
With households facing paying more for their energy, GoCompare has some general energy use tips to help minimise the cost increases (Ian Nicholson/PA)
With households facing paying more for their energy, GoCompare has some general energy use tips to help minimise the cost increases (Ian Nicholson/PA)

With households facing paying more for their energy, here are some general tips from GoCompare to help minimise the cost increases:

1. Turning off lights in rooms when they are not being used can help a household save around £14 a year.

2. Lowering the temperature on a thermostat by one degree could help homeowners save up to £60 annually. If you schedule your heating, do it to come on when you are home and if it is not that cold, turn it off. Remember to turn off radiators in rooms you are not using.

3. Keep doors closed to stop the dilution of heat across the house.

4. Plug gaps in your windows and try to draught-proof windows and doors, particularly as the temperature drops. Warm air can easily escape through the gaps, wasting energy.

5. Using a water-efficient shower head may help you save money. You would need to weigh up the cost of the new shower head versus the cost of energy you will save.

