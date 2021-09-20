Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Environment

Scottish Government to double climate fund for poorest countries

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 12:06 am
The fund will rise from £3 million per year to £6 million (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The fund will rise from £3 million per year to £6 million (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Scottish Government is set to announce the doubling of a climate fund aimed at benefiting the poorest countries in the world.

Ahead of a debate on climate change in Holyrood on Tuesday, Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson has said the climate justice fund will increase from £3 million to £6 million until the end of this parliamentary term.

The fund was set up in 2012 and has, among other initiatives, provided £3.2 million to rural communities in Malawi to help them mitigate the impact of climate change.

Ahead of the debate, Mr Matheson said: “With Cop26 coming to Glasgow, this is a pivotal year for making sure countries in the global south have the support they need to tackle climate change.

Michael Matheson in Holyrood
Mr Matheson will lead a debate in Holyrood on Tuesday (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“That’s why we are doubling our financial support for some of the world’s most vulnerable nations.

“We have committed to ending our contribution to climate change within a generation and we are making great progress – Scotland is already more than halfway to net zero.

“To play our full role in supporting the aims of the Paris agreement, we must also be an ally to the nations most urgently impacted by climate change.

“By doubling our funding for those countries, we will provide much-needed support for those that, while making up only a fraction of the world’s emissions, are already feeling the effects severely.”

Jamie Livingstone, the head of Oxfam Scotland, said: “Right now, across the world, people are losing their lives and homes to climate change.

“This announcement by the Scottish Government is a very welcome and timely acknowledgement that faster action to reduce our emissions must  be accompanied by an urgent scaling up of the financial support given to vulnerable countries that are not only the least responsible for the climate crisis, but also the least equipped to cope with it.

“The detail of where this extra money comes from is important too; with only weeks to go until crunch Cop26 climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland should bolster its global leadership by signalling its intent to tax the high emitters that are making the climate emergency worse.

“Doing so would send a powerful message to the rest of the world that climate change isn’t just a matter of science, technology or economics, it’s a matter of justice.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal