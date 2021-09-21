Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson tells world leaders: time to grow up and tackle climate change

By Press Association
September 21, 2021, 10:38 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks to a television interview in New York whilst attending the United Nations General Assembly during his visit to the United States. Picture date: Monday September 20, 2021.
Boris Johnson will tell world leaders humanity needs to “grow up” and stop behaving like an adolescent trashing the planet as he demands tougher action to tackle climate change.

The Prime Minister will use his speech to the United Nations General Assembly (Unga) to call on countries to commit to stricter targets for cutting emissions and offer extra cash to help poorer nations.

The speech in New York on Wednesday is an attempt by Mr Johnson to cajole his counterparts into action ahead of the Cop26 climate summit he is hosting in Glasgow in November.

Mr Johnson will compare the current stage of human history to a teenager who has discovered how to “unlock the drinks cabinet”.

“We believe that someone else will clear up the mess we make, because that is what someone else has always done,” he will say.

“We trash our habitats again and again with the inductive reasoning that we have got away with it so far, and therefore we will get away with it again.”

But “the adolescence of humanity is coming to an end” and “we are approaching that critical turning point, in less than two months, when we must show that we are capable of learning, and maturing, and finally taking responsibility for the destruction we are doing, not just to our planet but to ourselves”.

Warning of the risk that mankind could make “this beautiful planet effectively uninhabitable” Mr Johnson will say: “It is time for humanity to grow up.

“It is time for us to listen to the warnings of the scientists and look at Covid, if you want an example of gloomy scientists being proved right, and to understand who we are and what we are doing.

“The world, this precious blue sphere with its eggshell crust and wisp of an atmosphere, is not some indestructible toy, some bouncy plastic romper room against which we can hurl ourselves to our heart’s content.”

The Cop26 summit must be “the turning point for humanity” to take action to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5C.

“We must come together in a collective coming of age.

“We must show we have the maturity and wisdom to act.

“And we can.”

As part of the effort, the Prime Minister will commit that 30% of investments made by the UK’s development finance body CDC will be ring fenced for climate projects, up from just 5% five years ago.

The money comes on top of existing UK commitments to provide £11.6 billion in climate finance over five years from 2021/22 to 2025/26.

Mr Johnson’s speech to UNGA comes a day after US President Joe Biden committed to a further doubling of public climate finance to help poorer countries tackle the crisis.

