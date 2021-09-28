Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Environment

Greta Thunberg dismisses PM’s climate change speeches as ‘blah, blah, blah’

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 6:26 pm Updated: September 28, 2021, 7:33 pm
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has criticised world leaders (PA)
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has criticised world leaders (PA)

Greta Thunberg has mocked the Prime Minister by quoting parts of his speeches on climate change and adding “blah, blah, blah”.

Giving a speech at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, Italy, the Swedish activist said the words of “our so-called leaders” had led to “no action”.

The 18-year-old used soundbites from speeches by Boris Johnson such as “build back better” before dismissing them as “blah, blah, blah”, prompting applause from the audience.

During her speech on Tuesday, she said: “This is not about some expensive, politically correct, green act of bunny hugging.

“Build back better, blah blah blah. Green economy, blah blah blah. Net zero by 2050, blah blah blah. Climate neutral, blah blah blah.

“This is all we hear from our so-called leaders.

“Words that sound great, but so far have led to no action.”

Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was mocked by Greta Thunberg on Tuesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Ms Thunberg’s speech comes ahead of the Cop26 international climate conference in Glasgow which will see world leaders pursuing a target of limiting any further temperature increase to 1.5C.

The summit will involve calls to accelerate the phasing out of coal, curtail deforestation, speed up the switch to electric vehicles and encourage investment in renewables.

UK ministers are keen for the Cop26 conference to involve face-to-face meetings and speeches after the event was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about the words of world leaders on climate change, Ms Thunberg said: “Our hopes and dreams drown in their empty words and promises.

“Of course, we need constructive dialogue – but they’ve now had 30 years of blah, blah, blah, and where has that led us.

“Over 50% of all our CO2 emissions have occurred since 1990 and a third since 2005.

“All this while the media is reporting what the leaders say they are going to do, instead of what they are actually doing.

“Don’t get me wrong, we can still do this. Change is not only possible but urgently necessary.”

