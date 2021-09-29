Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
News / Environment

Fire service told to prepare for more wildfires and floods due to climate change

By Press Association
September 29, 2021, 12:19 pm
Climate change has brought an increased risk of wildfires (SFRS/PA)
Climate change has brought an increased risk of wildfires (SFRS/PA)

The fire service must adapt to deal with increased risks of flooding and wildfires as a result of climate change, the Scottish Government says.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is also being asked to reduce its own greenhouse gas emissions by using renewable energy and moving to an ultra-low emission fleet.

A consultation on a new framework governing the fire service launched on Wednesday, with members of the public invited to contribute their views until December 22.

Preventing fires and reducing the harm they cause will remain the main purpose of the service, but the consultation paper says SFRS must also prepare for more extreme weather due to the climate emergency.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Ash Denham praised the fire service’s response during the pandemic (Lesley Martin/PA)

It recommends continued investment in wildfire response resources and ensuring its buildings can remain operational during floods.

The Community Safety Minister, Ash Denham, said: “Throughout the pandemic SFRS has been at the forefront of our response in meeting the needs of local communities in any way they are able to, from delivering prescriptions and food to using rural fire stations as Covid testing sites.

“In addition to the challenges which Covid recovery brings, Scotland is also facing significant changes as a result of EU exit, climate change, population changes and the expectations the public holds for all public services.

“All organisations need to adapt to these new demands and this framework will pave the way for further evolution, just as the challenges faced by SFRS continue to evolve.

“While the challenges Scotland faces are ever more complex, they also serve to foster opportunities for dynamic public sector organisations like SFRS to flourish and we encourage everyone who has an interest in this important consultation to have their say.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal