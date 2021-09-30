Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Environment

William calls for environmental action in trailer for Earthshot Prize documentary series

By Press Association
September 30, 2021, 7:34 pm
The Duke of Cambridge speaks with service users during a visit to the Garden House part of the Peterborough Light Project, a charity which offers advice and support to rough sleepers (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge has called for nations to “protect and restore nature” in a trailer for a BBC series highlighting the goals of his Earthshot Prize.

William launched his ambitious environmental prize to find solutions to the planet’s problems and overcome the pessimism felt by many in its future, and he says in the footage “this is a moment for hope, not fear”.

The future king hosts the five-part television show about the environment featuring pioneers who have been recognised for finding innovative solutions to the most pressing climate issues.

In the trailer for The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet, William takes viewers through the five categories, or Earthshots, of his environmental awards: Protect and restore nature; Clean our air, Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world; and Fix our climate.

He said: “Over the next 10 years we must work hard to protect and restore nature, so that the wild stops shrinking and starts to grow.

“Fix our climate, to stop the rise in global temperature, clean our air, so that we can all breathe healthfully, revive our oceans to become as rich and productive as they once were.

“And we must build a waste free world, by ensuring the waste of one process becomes the raw materials of the next.”

The winners in the five categories will each receive £1 million to develop their projects after being picked by a judging panel consisting of the duke, Sir David Attenborough, actress Cate Blanchett, singer Shakira and others, with the awards presented on October 17.

Climate change
Sir David Attenborough is one of the Earthshot Prize judges (John Nguyen/PA)

Taking inspiration from John F Kennedy’s Moonshot project which advanced mankind’s achievements, the duke named 15 finalists from across the globe earlier this month.

They included a 14-year-old girl from India who has designed a solar-powered ironing cart, the nation of Costa Rica, which has pioneered a project paying local citizens to restore natural ecosystems, and a Chinese app that allows its citizens to hold polluters to account.

The BBC series will air from Sunday, and each episode will focus on a different environmental issue the Earthshots address.

Episodes will be screened in the build-up to the United Nations Cop26 climate summit hosted in Glasgow from November 1.

