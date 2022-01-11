Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland councillor supports campaign to tackle ‘poison’ of online disinformation

By Louise Glen
January 11, 2022, 4:04 pm
Post Thumbnail

A Highland councillor wants people to speak out against disinformation to help ease stigma.

Fort William councillor Sarah Fanet wants young Highlanders to enter a Disinformation Video Contest, to help tackle discrimination on issues that matter to them.

Ms Fanet encouraged those under 30 to take part in the competition organised by  Glasgow Central MP Stewart McDonald.

The competition winner will have their video published, and earn £100.

Ms Fanet said the ideas highlighted will help her to better understand the communities she represents.

Ms Fanet said: “Disinformation poisons every part of our lives. As a result, it has an impact on our democracy and our security.

“Disinformation impacts on the well-being of groups of people who are constantly targeted and stigmatised through false, inaccurate or distorted information.

Challenge disinformation

“It is important our young people are equipped to clarify and challenge this. Producing a six-minute video is an opportunity for them to reflect and share ideas and policies to tackle disinformation.”

Videos are to be no longer than six-minutes long, and should include ideas on how to change government policy.

Ms Fanet continued: “I hope there will be many entries from Lochaber, and from across the Highlands.

“We have a particular story to tell.

“We want to find solutions to tackle the threat that disinformation poses to us all.”

As part of the competition, Ms Fanet wants to highlight the way in which ideas from young people can impact on the work of local and national politicians.

She said: “Furthermore, I am trying to enthuse younger people with themes that might interest them.

“Hopefully by taking part in opportunities like this one  it will encourage more interest in politics and civic life.

“The videos will help to inform me in how I can support people better.”

How to enter the competition

The competition is open to people aged between 16 and 30.

Entrants should include a 100-word biography with their video.

Entries should be sent to stewart.mcdonald.mp@parliament.uk.

The competition closes on January 31.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal