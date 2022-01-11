Highland councillor supports campaign to tackle ‘poison’ of online disinformation

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Highland councillor wants people to speak out against disinformation to help ease stigma.

Fort William councillor Sarah Fanet wants young Highlanders to enter a Disinformation Video Contest, to help tackle discrimination on issues that matter to them.

Ms Fanet encouraged those under 30 to take part in the competition organised by Glasgow Central MP Stewart McDonald.

The competition winner will have their video published, and earn £100.

Ms Fanet said the ideas highlighted will help her to better understand the communities she represents.

Ms Fanet said: “Disinformation poisons every part of our lives. As a result, it has an impact on our democracy and our security.

“Disinformation impacts on the well-being of groups of people who are constantly targeted and stigmatised through false, inaccurate or distorted information.

Challenge disinformation

“It is important our young people are equipped to clarify and challenge this. Producing a six-minute video is an opportunity for them to reflect and share ideas and policies to tackle disinformation.”

Videos are to be no longer than six-minutes long, and should include ideas on how to change government policy.

Ms Fanet continued: “I hope there will be many entries from Lochaber, and from across the Highlands.

“We have a particular story to tell.

“We want to find solutions to tackle the threat that disinformation poses to us all.”

As part of the competition, Ms Fanet wants to highlight the way in which ideas from young people can impact on the work of local and national politicians.

She said: “Furthermore, I am trying to enthuse younger people with themes that might interest them.

“Hopefully by taking part in opportunities like this one it will encourage more interest in politics and civic life.

“The videos will help to inform me in how I can support people better.”

How to enter the competition

The competition is open to people aged between 16 and 30.

Entrants should include a 100-word biography with their video.

Entries should be sent to stewart.mcdonald.mp@parliament.uk.

The competition closes on January 31.