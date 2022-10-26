‘Thank you for listening’: Two new ferries to be built for Western Isles communities in Skye triangle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work is under way to procure two new ferries for the Western Isles, with a contract likely to be issued before the end of the year.

The ferries for the Uig, Tarbert and Lochmaddy route are to be built to the specifications for two vessels already in production for Islay in order to speed up getting them onto the route.

Although it is expected the contract will be awarded before the end of the year, it could be some time until they are in service.

The ferries, estimated to cost £115million, will take the number of boats in production to six.

The news has been warmly welcomed in the islands. It will mean a dedicated service between Lewis and Harris to the mainland in the future.

Process will be sped up

Two boats, which have been hugely delayed with an eye-watering price tag, at the Ferguson shipyard, and two for Islay that are in production in Turkey, are already in production.

The additional funding has been prioritised by the Scottish Government in order to assist Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMal) in ensuring CalMac vessels are replaced.

These will be built to the same specification as the ferries currently under construction for the Islay service, the Scottish Government said.

It said that in doing so, the process of replacing the major vessel fleet will be speeded up, while a standardised vessel type will allow the ferries to be used on a variety of routes.

The estimated costs include allowance for minor port improvements.

The contract for the ferries is expected to be awarded before the end of 2022.

A builder’s refund guarantee, which would protect public money in the event of issues with the construction of the ferries, will be required from bidders, Transport Scotland confirmed.

Significantly increased capacity

Announcing the funding, Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the government was “absolutely committed to improving the lifeline ferry fleet and better meeting the needs of island communities”.

“Our intention is that these ferries would be deployed on the Skye triangle routes to Lochmaddy and Tarbert, delivering dedicated services to communities in the peak season rather than the shared vessel operation currently in place.

“This will create the opportunity for significantly increased capacity and resilience for the communities of the Western Isles.

“It will also allow consideration of all options to deploy Vessel 802 on an alternative route, including potentially alongside her sister ship, the MV Glen Sannox, to provide additional capacity to and from Arran in the peak season.

“All the options will be discussed with island communities at the appropriate time.

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive at Cmal, said the commitment is “highly welcome”.

He added: “This additional investment will bring two new vessels to the fleet, meaning a total of six major vessels will be replaced by 2026.

“It also means communities in Harris and North Uist will benefit from a two vessel service, a move that will strengthen overall resilience.”

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar (Western Isles Council) has welcomed the news.

Uisdean Robertson, chairman of the council’s transportation and infrastructure committee, said: “The comhairle, and many other local and community groups have been calling for much needed additional capacity and resilience in the CalMac fleet so today’s announcement will be welcomed throughout the Islands.

“Our communities deserve better ferry services than we have been getting and this is a major step forward, one that I hope can be built on in the development of lifeline island travel services.”

Delighted with today’s announcement

SNP MSP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar (Western Isles), Alasdair Allan, said: “I am delighted with today’s announcement.

“Dedicated vessels will mean significantly more capacity for these routes and will mean that the ferry network across the Western Isles has much better resilience in the event of breakdowns or disruptions.

“Island stakeholders have been calling for the Islay vessels to be replicated elsewhere to speed up vessel construction and give increased standardisation across the network.

“I warmly welcome this approach and I look forward to getting more information on delivery dates in due course.”

Mr Allan and Western Isles MP Angus Brendan MacNeil met Ms Gilruth earlier this year to push for a solution and to highlight the impact the ferry disruption has on island communities.

Mr MacNeil today thanked for “listening to voices from the island communities.”

He added: “I met with Ms Gilruth earlier this year and made clear that the current situation was completely unsustainable, and progress was needed.

“I am also very glad to hear that the Scottish Government is pursuing all reasonable and appropriate opportunities to enhance capacity and resilience in the short term through second hand vessels. The transport minister has assured me that work is underway in that area.

“We must investigate building tunnels as in the long term as it would be cheaper than building and maintaining ferries. This is shown in the Faroes with the construction of undersea tunnels.”