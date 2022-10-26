‘Thank you for listening’: Two new ferries to be built for Western Isles communities in Skye triangle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Thank you for listening’: Two new ferries to be built for Western Isles communities in Skye triangle

By Louise Glen and Hannah Carmichael
October 26, 2022, 11:34 am Updated: October 26, 2022, 2:22 pm
MV Loch Frisa is the latest boat to be brought onto the network - it will soon be joined by six others. Photo by Sandy McCook/DCT Media
MV Loch Frisa is the latest boat to be brought onto the network - it will soon be joined by six others. Photo by Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Work is under way to procure two new ferries for the Western Isles, with a contract likely to be issued before the end of the year.

The ferries for the Uig, Tarbert and Lochmaddy route are to be built to the specifications for two vessels already in production for Islay in order to speed up getting them onto the route.

Although it is expected the contract will be awarded before the end of the year, it could be some time until they are in service.

The ferries, estimated to cost £115million, will take the number of boats in production to six.

The news has been warmly welcomed in the islands. It will mean a dedicated service between Lewis and Harris to the mainland in the future.

Process will be sped up

Two boats, which have been hugely delayed with an eye-watering price tag, at the Ferguson shipyard, and two for Islay that are in production in Turkey, are already in production.

The additional funding has been prioritised by the Scottish Government in order to assist Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMal) in ensuring CalMac vessels are replaced.

These will be built to the same specification as the ferries currently under construction for the Islay service, the Scottish Government said.

It said that in doing so, the process of replacing the major vessel fleet will be speeded up, while a standardised vessel type will allow the ferries to be used on a variety of routes.

The estimated costs include allowance for minor port improvements.

The contract for the ferries is expected to be awarded before the end of 2022.

A builder’s refund guarantee, which would protect public money in the event of issues with the construction of the ferries, will be required from bidders, Transport Scotland confirmed.

Significantly increased capacity

Announcing the funding, Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the government was “absolutely committed to improving the lifeline ferry fleet and better meeting the needs of island communities”.

“Our intention is that these ferries would be deployed on the Skye triangle routes to Lochmaddy and Tarbert, delivering dedicated services to communities in the peak season rather than the shared vessel operation currently in place.

“This will create the opportunity for significantly increased capacity and resilience for the communities of the Western Isles.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth.

“It will also allow consideration of all options to deploy Vessel 802 on an alternative route, including potentially alongside her sister ship, the MV Glen Sannox, to provide additional capacity to and from Arran in the peak season.

“All the options will be discussed with island communities at the appropriate time.

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive at Cmal, said the commitment is “highly welcome”.

He added: “This additional investment will bring two new vessels to the fleet, meaning a total of six major vessels will be replaced by 2026.

“It also means communities in Harris and North Uist will benefit from a two vessel service, a move that will strengthen overall resilience.”

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar  (Western Isles Council) has welcomed the news.

Uisdean Robertson, chairman of the council’s transportation and infrastructure committee, said: “The comhairle, and many other local and community groups have been calling for much needed additional capacity and resilience in the CalMac fleet so today’s announcement will be welcomed throughout the Islands.

“Our communities deserve better ferry services than we have been getting and this is a major step forward, one that I hope can be built on in the development of lifeline island travel services.”

Delighted with today’s announcement

Alasdair Allan MSP.

SNP MSP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar (Western Isles), Alasdair Allan, said: “I am delighted with today’s announcement.

“Dedicated vessels will mean significantly more capacity for these routes and will mean that the ferry network across the Western Isles has much better resilience in the event of breakdowns or disruptions.

“Island stakeholders have been calling for the Islay vessels to be replicated elsewhere to speed up vessel construction and give increased standardisation across the network.

“I warmly welcome this approach and I look forward to getting more information on delivery dates in due course.”

Mr Allan and Western Isles MP Angus Brendan MacNeil met Ms Gilruth earlier this year to push for a solution and to highlight the impact the ferry disruption has on island communities.

Mr MacNeil today thanked for “listening to voices from the island communities.”

He added: “I met with Ms Gilruth earlier this year and made clear that the current situation was completely unsustainable, and progress was needed.

“I am also very glad to hear that the Scottish Government is pursuing all reasonable and appropriate opportunities to enhance capacity and resilience in the short term through second hand vessels. The transport minister has assured me that work is underway in that area.

We must investigate building tunnels as in the long term as it would be cheaper than building and maintaining ferries. This is shown in the Faroes with the construction of undersea tunnels.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
To go with story by Garrett Stell. High Life Highland libraries created a list of local Halloween stories. Picture shows; Inverness Library. Inverness. Supplied by Sandy McCook and DCT Design / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Halloween on a budget? Look no further than your local library
Kinloch Castle on the Isle of Rum.
An access road, a five-day countdown and a Brexit businessman: Could sale of Rum's…
Scottish Hydro says its access tracks are essential for power line maintenance and improve local access to Loch Bunachton.
Something in the water? Farr residents battle Scottish Hydro over alleged contamination from deer…
The new AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness has officially opened today; six-days ahead of schedule. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
New Marriott hotel in Inverness opens ahead of schedule
Grant Shapps
Grant Shapps: A look at the new business and energy secretary's voting record
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. John O'Donnell was accused of causing Chloe Morrison's death by dangerous driving Picture shows; Deceased Chloe Morrison and lorry driver John O'Donnell. N/A. Supplied by DCT Date; Unknown
'A travesty of justice': Family's outrage as careless lorry driver who killed nursery teacher…
The crash happened at Tore Roundabout. Image: Google Street View.
Crash between lorry and car on the A9 Tore roundabout north of Inverness
The Scottish Highlands have been named as one of the best destinations in 2023 by National Geographic. Image: VisitScotland.
Highlands named as one of the best 2023 destinations by National Geographic

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
The new vessels are expected to serve the Uig, Tarbert and Lochmaddy routes (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a 'Jim Goodwin fan' and backs Aberdeen to finish third…
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery: a magnificent multi-tasker
Colin Macleod aberdeen
Aberdeen-bound singer Colin Macleod on balancing life as an Isle of Lewis crofter with…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented