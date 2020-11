Something went wrong - please try again later.

A body has been found in the search for a woman missing from Wick.

Police confirmed that woman’s body was found in the Murchison Street area of Wick shortly after noon today.

The body has yet to be formally identified but the family of Victoria Streight, 31, has been informed.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.