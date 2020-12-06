Driver dies in hospital after Highlands crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A driver has died in hospital following a crash in the Highlands, police have said.

The 61-year-old Ford Mondeo driver crashed on the A99 near Wick on Saturday afternoon and he was taken to Caithness General Hospital.

Police confirmed the man later passed away in hospital and are now appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash.

The A99 was closed between Wick and Latheron for approximately five-and-a-half hours while crash investigators gathered evidence from the scene.

The victim was driving a silver Ford Mondeo estate when the crash happened at 12.56pm yesterday.

Police sergeant Angus MacLeod of the Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are very much with the deceased’s family and friends at this time.

“We are appealing for any other road users who may have been in the area at the time and either saw the incident take place, or saw the silver Ford Mondeo prior to the crash, to please come forward.

“I would also ask if anyone has any dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation that they come forward and speak to officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.