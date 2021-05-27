Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scotland’s Home of the Year judges visited three properties in the Highlands on Wednesday’s episode.

Three Highland residents opened their doors for the BBC show, but it was a Victorian home in Inverness that won over the judges.

Colonel’s House scored 27 out of a possible 30 based on its design, style and architectural flair and will now go on to represent the region in the final.

© Supplied by IWC & BBC Scotland

An ‘incredible, majestic’ home

Colonel’s House in “the heart of Inverness” was the final property the judges visited and is home to Gaelle and Simon Patton and their son Luke.

The couple, both pupil support assistants, first moved to Scotland in 2002 and bought the house 10 years ago. It was built in 1897 for the colonel of Cameron Barracks and later became a B&B.

They have spent years renovating the “run-down” building to return it to its “former glory”, but say it is still “a work in progress”.

On the show, Mrs Patton said: “It’s a home. It’s lovely, I think every room, for me, is different and tells a story.”

© Supplied by IWC & BBC Scotland

‘Completely wowed straight away’

The judges were won over by the “absolutely spectacular” property and praised the owners for creating different atmospheres in each room.

Judge Michael Angus said that it was important to get in tune with the building and “there was no question” that the homeowners had done just that.

Upon entering the “impressive” building the judges saw the “incredible sweeping staircase” which led to the couple’s favourite part of the home. The traditional sitting room with a crackling fireplace is where the family relax and come together for celebrations.

They praised the owners for not being afraid to be bold when decorating the “eclectic” house. The black and gold palette is incorporated throughout the property with some rooms described as “granny chic” and others as a “tropical jungle”.

Judge Anna Campbell-Jones said: “It’s really witty and fun and personal. They have stamped their personality on this rather splendid building, but without compromising it.”

© Supplied by IWC & BBC Scotland

Other Highland contenders

The judges also visited Mansion Apartment in Lentran and Saltire House in Aviemore during last night’s episode.

John and Tanya Young have incorporated a mix of interior styles in their basement apartment of the B listed mansion. The judges gave their home a score of 25 out of 30.

The new-build in Aviemore owned by Ian and Myra Forrester was inspired by Rennie Mackintosh but also has features unique to the couple. This property scored a total of 21 out of 30 after the judges’ visit.

BBC Scotland’s Home of the Year continues next Wednesday at 8pm.