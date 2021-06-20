Teenager attacked with glass bottle near holiday park

Police are investigating after a teenager was hit over the head with a bottle near a Lochaber holiday park.

The 18-year-old was attacked on Friday near Ben Nevis Holiday Park, Camaghael.

The incident was reported the next day.

Officers are now trawling CCTV in the area but say there were “several people” around at the time who may be able to help track down the attacker.

Sergeant Brian Heriot said: “From inquiries carried out so far, we have established there were several people in the area that evening.

“I am appealing to those local residents and members of the public who were there to contact us. Any small piece of information could prove significant as we work to establish the person responsible for this attack.

“If anyone has dash cam footage, please check it as that too could aid our inquiries.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.