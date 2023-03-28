Inverness prison ‘breached international standards’ over double cell sizes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness prison ‘breached international standards’ over double cell sizes

By Press Association
A report showed HMP Inverness had breached international standards over the size of double occupancy cells. Image: Gareth Copley/PA
A report showed HMP Inverness had breached international standards over the size of double occupancy cells. Image: Gareth Copley/PA

Inverness prison breached international standards for housing prisoners in double occupancy rooms, a report has found.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland inspected HMP Inverness between August 15 and 26 last year and found some of the cells being used for double occupancy were “too small” and breached international standards on minimum space dimensions.

The inspection report stated the current facility was “ill-suited” to the requirements of a modern prison system due to the lack of accessible cells.

However, construction on a new prison estate called HMP Highland is under way, but a date is yet to be confirmed by the Scottish Prisons Service (SPS).

HMP Highland
An artist’s impression of HMP Highland (BakerHicks/PA)

Inspectors say they hoped development of the new prison was “not inhibited by the budgetary pressures facing the SPS” as any slippage with the construction of the replacement prison would be “deeply troubling.”

Concerns were also raised about prisoners’ lack of privacy when showering, as the prison still uses old-fashioned saloon doors that do not close fully.

Prison inspectors also said the visits room, where prisoners receive visits from family, was “cold and uninviting” and efforts should be made to improve this, particularly for children.

A lack of evening visits due to staffing levels also concerned prison inspectors who said efforts to return to pre-pandemic levels of staffing and service were not moving at a quick enough pace.

Staff shortages have also had an impact on the running of the prison with the social work team “struggling” as a result.

The lack of privacy prisoners had when being searched in the reception area must also be addressed, the report said.

HMP Inverness was recognised for the positive relationships between staff and prisoners with the inspection report stating they were “always friendly, respectful and supportive” with a strong management and staff group, and positive relationships between them and their partner agencies.

Development of a new recovery wing with a dedicated SMART recovery programme “stood out” as good practice, inspectors said.

Action was also taken to refurbish holding cells and a protocol had been established which requires anyone held longer than 72 hours to be transferred to a more appropriate separation and reintegration unit setting.

Inspectors also urged the SPS to recruit more staff ahead of the planned opening of the new HMP Highland and provide opportunities for staff in HMP Inverness to gain experience of working in a modern prison.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We welcome the Chief Inspector’s report, which describes HMP Inverness as an ‘exceptional prison’ with 23 areas of good practice.

“It is pleasing to see acknowledgement for initiatives such as the ‘story time dads’, which allows individuals in our care to record a copy of a book onto a disc for their children and families.

“We acknowledge the Chief Inspector’s comments on infrastructure and privacy and have already taken action to refurbish the holding cells within the reception area, put ceilings on more Link Centre rooms, and have addressed concerns around the saloon doors.

“We will respond to all the recommendations in the report in due course.

“The replacement of HMP Inverness remains a key priority for the Scottish Government and SPS, with the creation of a new HMP Highland, which will better serve local communities, meet the needs of people in our care, and provide an improved environment for all those who work, live, and visit our establishments.”

Highlands and Islands MSP Edward Mountain said: “Whether it is overcrowding, staffing shortages or safety concerns due to insufficient security cameras, conditions within the current prison are unacceptable and unsafe for our hardworking prison staff.

“It is astounding that the Scottish Government has left the Highlands with a Victorian-era prison for so long while investments are prioritised in the Central Belt.

“We cannot afford to see any more slippages in the construction of the new prison, because the current one is clearly not fit for purpose.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Inverness

Inverness Musical Theatre rocked out Eden Court with The Wedding Singer. All images: Brodie Young
Review: Inverness Musical Theatre hits all the right notes with The Wedding Singer at…
Academy Street closed off by emergency services. Image: DC Thomson.
Inverness street cordoned off by emergency services after woman taken to hospital
Ness Bridge. Image: Sandy McCook.
Ness Bridge six week road closure: Dates and direction of traffic announced
The line between Dingwall and Invergordon is currently closed. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Person struck by a train on railway line between Invergordon and Dingwall
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man who spat on officer warned he could face jail for 'filthy' behaviour
Leicester City came to Inverness in 1983 for a friendly match.
Inverness Football Memories: The day Gary Lineker played a match at Telford Street
Inverness Gaelic School. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Highland Council to explore 3-18 Gaelic school campus for Inverness
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man was caught with a knife in Co-op Picture shows; Co-op Church Street Inverness. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man jailed after being caught with knife in city centre Co-op
The average NHS Highland staff member is 48 - meaning a wave of retirements could be looming. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Retirement timebomb: NHS Highland’s ‘urgent need’ for younger workers
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. A planned axe-throwing venue in Inverness moved a step closer by getting a council licence Picture shows; The empty Ponden building in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by DC Thomson design team Date; 28/03/2023
Playback Bar: Licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness

Most Read

1
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
2
The line between Dingwall and Invergordon is currently closed. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Person struck by a train on railway line between Invergordon and Dingwall
3
Rocha Lynch appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing one charge of being concerned with the supply of drugs.
Teenager assaulted bouncers and police after barging into Prohibition nightclub
4
mobile speed camera
Here’s where the safety camera unit is going to be in Grampian, Moray and…
5
Pensioner Kathleen Fowler is among the Bucksburn Swimming Pool users battling to keep it open.
‘I’m being discriminated against’: Council could face legal action over Aberdeen pool closure
6
More food trucks have pitched up on Aberdeen beachfront, much to the annoyance of some local cafe owners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘You have to move with the times’: Readers back Aberdeen beach food trucks after…
7
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction, has quit the SNP after 49 years. Picture shows; Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction. . N/A . Supplied by Kenny Anderson, former local chairman of Business for Scotland and founder of Anderson Construction. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen businessman explains why he’s quit his SNP membership after 49 years, following ‘sidelining’…
9
The new Dough and Co could brighten up Belmont Street
Mmm… Doughnuts: New Dough and Co shop could open on Aberdeen’s Belmont Street
10
John Grover was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Prison ‘inevitable’ for driver who killed care home chef as he changed tyre at…

More from Press and Journal

The talented cast of AYMT put Legally Blonde: The Musical i the frame at Aberdeen's Tivoli Theatre. Image: Supplied by AYMT
Review: Legally Blonde in the pink with stunning show at the Tivoli
Pretty Woman: The Musical is one of the great new shows for HMT and the Music Hall announced by Aberdeen Performing Arts. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Stunning new Aberdeen shows will bring the West End to the north-east
The AWPR is closed between Cleanhill junction and Charlestown flyover. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Section of AWPR closed following two-car crash near Charlestown flyover
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord's new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
Orkney schools
Pupil attendance rates in Orkney schools have dropped 4.6% since the pandemic
Upset little african american girl feels hurt sad bored sitting alone at home, depressed punished mixed race kid having psychological trauma, frustrated preschool black child thinking hiding problem; Shutterstock ID 1282523929; purchase_order: North LDR; job: NHS Highland child services
Highland Council under fire for having no services for sexually abused children
Aerial view of Altens, Aberdeen. Image: Iain Landsman
Is there a new dawn for Altens Industrial Estate in Aberdeen?
CR0041879 Reporter, Callum Law. Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire. Action from the Breedon Highland League match between Fraserburgh FC and Brechin City which finished 0-0 Pictured is Botti Biabi goes down for a penalty after a challenge by Kieran Simpson 29th March 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Andy Kirk upbeat after Brechin's draw with Fraserburgh
Research suggests that physical punishment doesn't help to stop tantrums in children and can do lasting damage. Image: Sharomka/Shutterstock
Joanne Smith: Positive parenting is far more effective than physical punishment
'Expressive writing' means writing down thoughts continuously for 15 minutes (Image: Inspiration GP/Shutterstock)
Donna McLean: Got a spare 15 minutes? Then write your worries away

Editor's Picks

Most Commented