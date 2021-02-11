Huge wildfires tackled on Benbecula and Harris

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fire crews are tackling two wild fires in the Western Isles.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to reports of a wildfire at Market Stance, Balivanich, on the Isle of Benbecula, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Three appliances attended the scene, and the fire was said to be about 1,000 metres wide.

The SFRS has scaled it back to around 80 metres, and remains on scene.

⚠️ An ‘EXTREME’ risk of wildfire is in place across Scotland's west coastal areas and islands until Friday ⚠️ Despite snow and freezing conditions in central / east, fuel conditions are very different in the west. Please exercise caution. ➡️ Read more: https://t.co/bgmdZRSVMe pic.twitter.com/RZ4L5GmZTD — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) February 10, 2021

On the Isle of Harris, the fire service was alerted to a wildfire just after 6.30am on Thursday at Horsacleit.

The SFRS sent two appliances to the 1,600-metre-wide blaze, and remains in attendance.

There have been no reported casualties at either site.

SFRS area commander Bruce Farquharson warned on Wednesday that despite the freezing temperatures, parts of the west coast are vulnerable to wildfires.

He said: “There may have been a lot of snow in the eastern and central areas of Scotland, but that is not the case in the western coastal areas and fuel conditions are very different.

The blaze on Benbecula was around 1,000 metres wide when fire crews arrived (Ruaridh Steele/PA)

“At this time of year, we typically have a large volume of dead, bone-dry vegetation left over – which essentially acts as a fuel for fire.

“As a result, there are currently vast areas of countryside all over the country that are tinder dry and vulnerable, this provides all of the ingredients for fire to take hold and spread.

“We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“This weather pattern is very similar to what we witnessed two years ago during the ‘Beast from the East’, which saw a number of challenging wildfire incidents on Barra and Skye.”