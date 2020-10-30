Activists urge Scottish Government to ramp up climate measures ahead of COP26

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dozens of civil society organisations have urged the Scottish Government to ramp up measures to tackle climate change, a year ahead of COP26.

Stop Climate Chaos Scotland (SCCS) has outlined steps to drive down emissions and increase support for communities across the world which are hit by the crisis.

The 55-strong coalition urged the Scottish Government to take advantage of hosting the summit to bolster its climate action record by implementing measures to reduce emissions.

Tom Ballantine, chairman of SCCS, said: “We know that successive COPs have failed to deliver the climate action we need. Millions of people are already suffering from droughts, floods, fires and food shortages, despite them doing virtually nothing to cause this crisis.

“The clock is ticking and we desperately need COP26 in Glasgow to be a turning point for climate justice.

“The Scottish and UK governments will never have a greater opportunity to influence global climate action and it’s time to seize it.

“Scotland has a relatively strong track record, with some of the most ambitious climate targets in the global north. Now is the time to bolster that record and use it to drive up ambition in other parts of the world.

“With Scotland’s Climate Change Plan currently being updated, the Scottish Government has the chance to show genuine global leadership by demonstrating that we are prepared to put in place the measures needed to meet our strong targets.”

The COP26 climate talks will be the biggest international summit the UK has ever hosted.

Its aim is to bring together more than 30,000 delegates – including heads of state, climate experts and campaigners – to agree on measures to tackle environmental issues.

Covid-19 delayed the conference for a year and it will now take place in November 2021.

The SEC Centre in Glasgow will host COP26 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “As the world continues to grapple with the unprecedented challenges of Covid-19, our focus is rightly on saving lives and protecting people’s jobs.

“But amid these enormous challenges, the climate emergency has not gone away – far from it – and we remain absolutely committed to a green recovery and to ending Scotland’s contribution to climate change by 2045.

“But just as we will ensure a just transition to net-zero in Scotland, we recognise our moral obligation to help set the world on course to net-zero in a way that is fair for all.”

He added: “Climate justice recognises that the poor and vulnerable at home and overseas are the first to be affected by climate change, and will suffer the worst, despite having done little or nothing to cause the problem.

“Scotland will therefore use COP26 as an opportunity not just to showcase our world-leading ambition but also to increase international engagement in our approach – not just to reducing emissions but to ensuring a just transition where no-one is left behind.

“Our world-first Climate Justice Fund will continue to support communities in our partner countries of Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda become more resilient to climate change.

“The powerful work done to date will help inform how we support climate justice initiatives as Scotland prepares for Glasgow to host COP26, and beyond 2021.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “The UK Government is committed to delivering a successful and inclusive COP26 in Glasgow in 2021 and our ministers, senior officials and global diplomatic network have been hard at work engaging with countries around the world to secure ambitious climate action.

“This includes work on scaling up support so that those most urgently affected by climate change can adapt and build resilience to our changing environment.

“In December, the UK will co-host with the UN and France the Climate Ambition Summit for world leaders to bring forward plans to cut carbon emissions and set net-zero targets in the run-up to COP26.”